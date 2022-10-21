10 Naruto characters and their celebrity look alike

In his manga series Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto created an entire cast of unique and charming characters. These characters have been a part of our lives for more than two decades now. After knowing them for such a long time, they are going to inevitably be compared to real-world individuals.

Since these characters are fictional, most of the comparisons between them and a real person are based on personality. Nonetheless, some Naruto characters look eerily similar to the celebrities we see on our screens almost every day.

In this list, we will talk about ten Naruto characters and the celebrity they look the most alike.

Hinata and Jisoo, Shikamaru and Zico, as well as 8 other Naruto characters and their celebrity twins

1) Orochimaru – Melania Trump

Thinking about Naruto as a series is impossible without Orochimaru appearing at some point in the picture. The snake Sanin is without a doubt one of the most iconic characters in the entire series. Not only is he the main villain of the first half of the series, but he is also one of the most pivotal characters in the franchise.

While no human on Earth can naturally look like Orochimaru, the former First Lady of the USA, Melania Trump, looks extremely similar. The two have incredibly defined facial features, and their eyes look almost identical. The pair also share the same prominent cheekbones that are hard to find on other individuals or anime characters.

2) Naruto – Mark Zuckerberg

One of the first things we learned about the blonde Uzumaki was how much he wished to someday become Hokage. He dreamed about being the most powerful ninja in the village who would protect everyone from danger. The young man finally saw his dream come true after years of hard work and countless fights against strong opponents.

However, he quickly realized the kind of responsibility and stress that came with the position. While he was still ecstatic about having fulfilled his dream, he began leaving behind his childish behavior to become a fully-fledged adult. This far more mature version of Naruto looks almost identical to Facebook’s creator, Mark Zuckerberg.

3) Sasuke – Adam Lambert

The last remaining Uchiha, the bane of Orochimaru’s existence, and one of the most powerful individuals in the show, Sasuke is another one of the characters without whom the series would not be the same. The deuteragonist of the franchise is almost as important as the blonde Uzumaki himself.

During Shippuden, Sasuke adopted a fashion style that not everyone can rock as he did. Still, there are people who not only look good in Sasuke’s preferred clothing but also look identical to him. This is the case with Adam Lambert, a beloved American singer, actor, and model. Sasuke and Lambert share the same fashion sense and hair, as well as a calm and collected attitude.

4) Killer Bee – Hulk Hogan

Kumogakure was one of the most powerful villages in the Shinobi World thanks to their skilled and charismatic Jinchuriki, Killer Bee. The talented swordsman was known for his ability to wield seven swords at the same time. He was also one of the few Jinchuriki to become friends with the tailed-beast living inside him.

Besides his constant attempts at creating catchy rap music, Killer Bee was also known for how much his fighting style resembled real-life wrestling. This was no coincidence, as Kishimoto based the character on one of his editors who loved the sport. As such, Killer Bee looks almost identical to the world-famous wrestler Hulk Hogan.

5) Rock Lee – Bruce Lee

Few people in Konoha are as dedicated and powerful as the Taijutsu master Rock Lee. Despite his inability to use Ninjutsu or Genjutsu, the black-haired young Shinobi became one of Konoha’s strongest members. With just his physical strength, Lee was capable of subjugating the most terrifying opponents.

The only person who could be compared to such a talented young martial artist is the legendary Bruce Lee. This is no shock to many fans, who are aware of the fact that the black-haired Shinobi was inspired by the real-life martial artist.

6) Fourth Raikage – Dwayne Johnson

Out of all the different Kages that we have seen in the franchise, A has to be one of the most unique. While most of the characters in Naruto are known for having an almost average build, the fourth Raikage stood out due to his massive size. He is also rarely ever seen using a shirt, adding to the intimidating appearance he is feared for.

Similarly, world-famous actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is known for how big he is in comparison to the average human. Johnson, like A, also seems to have an aversion to shirts, as he is usually seen using nothing to cover his chest.

7) Hinata – Jisoo

Hinata Hyuga, the former heiress to the Hyuga clan and future wife to Naruto, is arguably one of the most popular female anime characters of all time. Her shy and kind personality, as well as her skills during combat, has gained Hinata millions of fans over the years. Without the meek and polite black-haired woman, the show would not be the same.

When fans compare Hinata to Jisoo from the acclaimed K-pop band Blackpink, the resemblance is almost uncanny. They both have a similar body type and flowing black hair. Their fashion style is also extremely similar. If a live-action movie about the blonde Uzumaki is ever made, Jisoo could easily play Hinata.

8) Might Guy – Jackie Chan

Besides Lee, there was another prominent Taijutsu master who was born and raised in Konoha, Mighty Guy. Also known as the Prideful Beast of the Leaf, this eccentric Shinobi was known for his superhuman strength. Regardless of how difficult it was for him to be accepted as a ninja, he managed to fulfill his dream through hard work and dedication.

There is only one celebrity in this world with physics similar to Guy’s and with the same natural charisma, Jackie Chan. The beloved martial artist does not simply look like Might, but he also acts in a very similar manner. Both are polite, energetic, and extremely kind to others.

9) Sakura Haruno – Meng Jia

Hate her or love her, there is no doubt of how iconic Sakura is to the Naruto franchise. The pink-haired Kunoichi has accompanied fans for most of the series, from the moment it began to the final episode. Besides being the best healer in the entire Shinobi world, she is also one of the most popular characters in the show.

The popular Chinese singer Meng Jia is extremely similar to Sakura in appearance. While the artist does not always sport the same bright pink hair Sakura has, she has been seen with that hair color. When she did, it was as if Sakura had escaped from the show to travel to the real world and meet her fans.

10) Shikamaru – Zico

Shikamaru Nara is arguably the most intelligent and savvy Shinobi in all of Naruto. The boy may act lazy most of the time, but behind his disregard for hard work hides a powerful and skilled ninja. Within seconds, Shikamaru can come up with a plan to assure victory, no matter who he has to fight.

The South Korean rapper, singer, and composer known as Zico may not be as lazy as the Nara heir, but they do look identical. The rapper has been seen with a hairstyle similar to Shikamaru’s in the past, and it is hard not to compare with the Nara heir when he looks like that.

Final thoughts

The cast of Naruto is filled with unique and irreplaceable characters that could not feasibly exist in the real world. Not only do they have amazing powers that we can only dream of obtaining, but their hair color, facial features, and even eyes are not found in any human.

Nevertheless, some outstanding individuals have the fortune of being the living embodiment of one of the characters. They may not look the same, but the differences between them and a Naruto cast member are almost non-existent.

