Upcoming Naruto Sasuke retsuden gets preview page in Weekly Shonen Jump

Twitter user and reputable anime/manga news source @shonenleaks (Shonen Leaks) recently posted a tweet highlighting a preview page for the upcoming Naruto Sasuke retsuden. The image features Sasuke Uchiha holding a sword while looking directly at the viewer. Behind him, Sakura Haruno can be seen facing the right side of the page.

Shonen Leaks claims that this preview page comes from the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issue, which will likely be the last release prior to the series’ arrival. In any case, the Naruto Sasuke retsuden is highly anticipated by fans of the series, making its arrival all the more exciting.

This article will fully break down all the available information about the Naruto Sasuke retsuden.

Latest Naruto Sasuke retsuden set to release in coming weeks, will star Sasuke in prison-breakout-like story

The image posted by Shonen Leaks seems to carry no crucial information regarding the upcoming Naruto Sasuke retsuden series. While a release date is present on the page, fans already knew about it thanks to the initial announcement made about the series.

The series was originally announced as part of a large list of October and November releases for Shueisha. The full list of upcoming series is as follows:

Chieri no Koi wa 8 Meters (Chieri’s Love is 8 Meters) by Watari Mitogawa, debuting on October 2

Giri no Ototo ni Korosareru (Killed by My Younger Brother-in-Law) by Morudau, debuting on October 4

Taju Jinkaku Kanojo (My Girlfriend with Multiple Personalities) by Homekorosuke & Franko, debuting on October 9

Kinnikujima (Muscle Island) by Nariaki Narita, debuting on October 15

Hokago Himitsu Club (After School Secret Club) by Teppei Fukushima, debuting on October 18

Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden: Uchiha no Matsuei to Tenkyu no Hosikuzu (Naruto: Sasuke’s Story– The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust) by Shingo Kimura, debuting on October 23

Naruto: Konoha Shinden: Yukemuri Ninpocho (Naruto: Konoha New Legend: Steam Ninja Scrolls) by Natsuo Sai, debuting on October 29

holoX MEETing by Anmitsu Okada, debuting on November 1

While no official plot information pertaining to the upcoming manga series is available as of writing this article, many expect it to follow the same story as the original novel adaptation. Thus, the manga will presumably see Sasuke on a prison break-out style mission where he will be looking for something after purposefully getting himself sent to prison.

