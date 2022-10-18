Does Naruto ever find out that Karin was an Uzumaki?

It is to be noted that Naruto never finds out that Karin was Karin Uzumaki. Before the second half of the Fourth Great Ninja War, he knew nothing of his lineage. After interacting with his mother, Kushina, he became aware of the Uzumaki Clan's existence and history.

Throughout Naruto Shippuden, Karin was never referred to by her full name. Moreover, the Uzumaki Clan was never really seen in the series, barring bits that featured members like Mito and Kushina. This led to fans wondering if Naruto ever found out if Karin was an Uzumaki and the answer is a resounding no.

Karin's identity remained a mystery in Naruto

Karin Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Karin was first introduced to viewers as one of Orochimaru's minions. She later agreed to join Sasuke Uchiha in his quest alongside Suigetsu and Juzo. Karin's crimson-colored hair and life force were enough to prove her as an Uzumaki.

Nonetheless, Karin's identity was shrouded in mystery for a large part of the series. Given her red hair, it could be argued that she could be easily identified as a part of the clan. However, there were others also who shared a similar trait.

Choji and Choza Akimichi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Choji Akimichi was a character who had red hair (well, a shade of it). Choji's father, Choza, had the same crimson-colored hair as the Uzumaki Clan members. Thus, the Akimichi Clan also possessed this feature.

It is to be noted that Karin and Naruto only met once in the entire story. Before that, Karin only appeared as a part of Sasuke's Team Taka. Even Sasuke was unaware that Karin was an Uzumaki. It was only in Chapter 579 of the manga, during the Kabuto vs. Itachi and Sasuke fight, that it was revealed to him.

What details were known regarding the Uzumaki Clan?

Reiれい @poetic_pug The uzumaki clan symbol has resurfaced!!! The uzumaki clan symbol has resurfaced!!! https://t.co/97OrQGiy1g

The Uzumaki originated from a village known as Uzushiogakure or the Land of Whirlpools. This was represented through a spiral logo known as the Uzumaki emblem. Like the Senju Clan, the Uzumaki were descendants of Asura Otsutsuki. Direct members were born with red hair, depicting their abilities and chakra as an Uzumaki.

The most well-known crimson-haired and "undiluted" descendants of the Uzumaki were Mito, Kushina, Naruto, Nagato, Karin, and Ashina (previous clan leader). With the Senju being one of Konoha's founders and a distant relative of the Uzumaki, both clans allied with each other. To strengthen bonds, several members married each other, as seen in the case of Hashirama Senju and Mito Uzumaki.

Dan’s Naruto Facts @danbito_ #DailyNarutoTrivia 534 - As a direct result of Madara controlling the Nine-Tails and using him to battle Hashirama, Hashirama restrained him and Mito Uzumaki decided to seal him inside herself to become one of the earliest Jinchuriki, to aid her husband in power. #DailyNarutoTrivia 534 - As a direct result of Madara controlling the Nine-Tails and using him to battle Hashirama, Hashirama restrained him and Mito Uzumaki decided to seal him inside herself to become one of the earliest Jinchuriki, to aid her husband in power. https://t.co/wOfvkanK1F

The Uzumaki Clan was known for their ability to heal quickly, massive chakra reserves, longevity (extremely potent life force), and a longer-than-average lifespan. They also possessed the most powerful sealing jutsu or Fuinjutsu.

Given their formidable powers, all other villages in Naruto feared and hated them, barring Konoha, despite them never using their powers maliciously. Hence, the other villages schemed to end what they considered a latent threat. This led to the clan and its village being massacred before Konoha could step in.

Final Thoughts

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

To reiterate, Naruto Uzumaki never found out that Karin belonged to the Uzumaki Clan. He had no knowledge of the clan until the Fourth Great Ninja War. While harnessing the Nine-Tails' power, he encountered his mother, Kushina, who briefed him about his lineage.

Later, Naruto and Karin only ever met when his team stumbled upon her while fighting Sasuke Uchiha. That was when Karin realized he was the opposite of Sasuke, terming his chakra as "bright and warm." Apart from that, Naruto and Karin have never been shown to interact.

