Spot-on Mito Uzumaki cosplay has Naruto fans going wild

A Mito Uzumaki cosplay was recently posted to the Naruto subreddit, where it was showered with tremendous praise and love by members of the community. The cosplay was done by Izanamitan, a cosplayer for various anime series who showcases her work on her social media platforms. Naruto is just one of the series for which she has done cosplays.

Fan response to the cosplay has been largely positive, with Naruto subreddit members and lurkers expressing their wonder at the impressive quality of the cosplay. Additionally, some fans are also making light-hearted jokes related to Naruto lore on the post, such as asking how Mito's husband, Hashirama Senju, died in his first life.

Follow along as this article breaks down the role of Mito Uzumaki in Naruto, the cosplay, and the incredible fan reaction to it.

Naruto subreddit applauds near-perfect Mito Uzumaki cosplay

About the cosplay

As seen above, cosplayer Izanamitan recently posted her immaculate Mito Uzumaki cosplay to the Naruto subreddit. The cosplay itself is absolutely spot-on, with some fans even expressing their initial thoughts of the post being fanart rather than a cosplay.

Nearly everyone interacting with the Reddit post is highly impressed, expressing their shock at how well the spirit of Mito Uzumaki was captured. Many comments point this out, and rightfully so, as Izanamitan truly was able to capture the essence of her character in these photos.

While the cosplay’s makeup, outfit, and props are indeed almost flawless, it’s the cosplayer’s ability to personify Mito and convey her personality even through a picture which has made the cosplay stand out. The reserved and cautious nature of Mito, as captured in series, is palpable in the pictures of the cosplay, which is truly an incredible feat.

Who was Mito Uzumaki?

Mito Uzumaki (front, center) seen with the Nine Tailed Beast, Kurama (background) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Within the canonical Naruto series, Mito Uzumaki was a member of the Uzumaki clan during the rule of the First Hokage, Hashirama Senju. She’s a member of the same Uzumaki clan to which the series’ eponymous protagonist and Karin Uzumaki owe their lineage.

Historically, within the series, the Uzumaki and Senju clans have always had close ties due to their being distantly related to one another. This factored into Mito’s eventual marriage to Hashirama Senju, who eventually founded and became the first Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Eventually, Mito also became the first known jinchuriki to the Nine Tailed Fox, Kurama. The Uzumaki clan in general was known for their prowess in sealing jutsu. They could not only perform the techniques seamlessly, but they could also seal others within them.

The Uzumaki clan tended to have large and powerful chakra reserves, as a result of which their skill in both aspects of Sealing Jutsu was amplified. Mito, however, had especially unique, powerful, and plentiful chakra, even compared to her clan members, which truly says something about the strength and skill she possessed at one time.

Mito lived roughly to just before the period of the Fourth Hokage’s reign, when she passed the task of being the Nine Tails jinchuriki onto Kushina Uzumaki. Kushina was the wife of the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze, and eventually became the mother of the series’ eponymous protagonist.

In summation

Cosplay is one of the most celebrated activities within the community, and this Naruto cosplay of Mito Uzumaki is a perfect example of why that is. Fans truly enjoy seeing the characters they read about or watch on TV come to life, especially in as striking a manner as Izanamitan has pulled off.

While cosplay isn’t exclusive to the anime community, there is no denying that the community takes a lot of pleasure in this art form. The pleasure of seeing one's favorite characters come to life is incomparable.

