Dana White poses with Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Vegas 61 after repeatedly denying rumors that UFC Apex was "rented out"

While many businesses decided to cease operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, UFC president Dana White chose to continue organizing events, albeit without a live audience. Only a select few personnel and team members were allowed into the arenas for the events.

Things have gone back to normal since then, with the UFC hosting events again with a live audience from 2021 onwards. However, the UFC and Dana White opted to hold UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan at the UFC Apex without a live audience, prompting fans to speculate as to why that would be.

White denied any hidden reasoning for the event being closed to the media and the public. At the pre-fight presser, main eventer Mackenzie Dern seemingly let slip that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg "rented out the whole event."

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Mackenzie Dern spills the beans on Saturday's private event at the UFC Apex for



"I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event."

Dana White quickly shut down rumors that Zuckerberg had rented out the Apex Arena for his private viewing:

"Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullsh*t."

Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That's total bullshit.

However, Mark Zuckerberg was in attendance at the event with his wife Priscilla Chan and a couple of friends. The American billionaire was spotted on the live broadcast and was featured in numerous UFC social media posts, including a picture of him alongside Dana White.

Fans show their ire towards Dana White for 'lying' about Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg being in attendance for UFC Vegas 61 doesn't imply that the social media mogul rented out the UFC Apex for the event. Since the promotion started extensively using the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic, many celebrities have been seen cageside.

However, the absence of fans and the media, in particular, remains a strange one. As such, fans took to Twitter to give their take on the matter, with some questioning why Dana White felt the need to be so secretive about the recently concluded Fight Night.

Check out some of the reactions below:

"How he obv just trolls the media ofc he knew"

"How he obv just trolls the media ofc he knew"

"Why do he be feeling the need to lie?"

"Why do he be feeling the need to lie?"

"dana is so annoying he gets so worked up and defensive over a lie that we’re obviously gonna see later on"

"dana is so annoying he gets so worked up and defensive over a lie that we're obviously gonna see later on"

"Lol Dana got some splaining to do."

Other fans speculated over a potential buyout, suggesting that current owner Endeavor may not be invested in the company for a long time.

"To be fair Matthew, there are a few ball park alternatives....one of which [I'm wondering] if he's considering buying in or entering as a partner. Endeavor not likely in for long term. If the right buyer / partner was there...."

Nick Jolly @nickj812



"To be fair Matthew, there are a few ball park alternatives....one of which [I'm wondering] if he's considering buying in or entering as a partner. Endeavor not likely in for long term. If the right buyer / partner was there...."

"Technically he’s correct. In industry terms this is called a “buyout”."

