"A dark day" – Fans react as WWE Legend Hulk Hogan deletes infamous 11-year-old tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has deleted what many fans regard as quite possibly the greatest tweet in wrestling history.

On October 16, 2011, The Hulkster took to Twitter to post the following message aimed at wrestling fans:

"Goodnight HULKAMANIACS and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks"

The way Hogan worded the tweet left fans in splits, and it quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter. Hogan seemingly took a jibe at fans who apparently got worked into a shoot by him. Over the past 11 years, fans have regularly brought up Hogan's infamous tweet to the point that it has gained cult status in the wrestling community.

Interestingly, Hogan kept the tweet up all this while. Unfortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer has now finally deleted the tweet, leaving a lot of fans upset.

Garrett Kidney



Only just now realised that Hulk Hogan has deleted his greatest tweet - which was sent 11 years ago today.

Pro-wrestling reporter/podcaster David Bixenspan did some quick research and discovered that the tweet was deleted sometime between September 3 and September 23.

While many fans were upset over Hulk Hogan erasing an important piece of wrestling history, as many would deem it, others shared hilarious reactions to the deletion. Check out some of the responses below:

Steve-O'Charley's: Very sad to see, was hoping you were working me into a shoot.

JamieOD: This is the worst thing Hulk Hogan has ever done…………

Chob



Here's to you, tweet about marks. Rest forever here in our hearts.

Cameron



A dark day for Internet wrestling fandom

Barney Hunter



Hulk Hogan's greatest tweet has passed away. RIP u will live on forever. Cant believe it. I wanna run to u. Really cant believe this.

Dreamboat



What was perhaps wrestling Twitter's most monumental missive has been lost. A heart-rending moment for our community of journalists and historians.

Ben Meggenberg: I have that framed on my wall. My wife doesn't like it, but it's not going anywhere.

What actually happened before Hulk Hogan posted the tweet back in 2011?

Back then, it had been almost two years since Hogan made his way to TNA. Shortly before posting the tweet in question, Hogan engaged in a Twitter beef with AJ Styles, who accused the legend of 'burying' TNA. In response, Hogan retweeted several fan comments hinting that he was a bigger star than Styles. His infamous tweet came out around the same time.

Hogan lost a singles match to Sting at TNA Bound For Glory that night. As per the stipulation, Sting's victory resulted in Dixie Carter regaining control of TNA.

It's unlikely that Hulk Hogan will comment on the reason behind deleting the tweet after keeping it up for more than a decade. Despite it being deleted, Hogan's tweet will be cherished by wrestling fans for a long time to come.

