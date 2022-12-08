Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari global theatrical release dates announced by Crunchyroll

Since the release of Suzume no Tojimari, fans worldwide, excluding Japan, have been wondering about the theatrical release of the anime film in their countries. The announcement regarding the film’s global release came early.

On May 19, 2022, the anime streaming giant Crunchyroll announced its partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Eurozoom, and Wild Bunch International to distribute the movie.

Crunchyroll recently finally announced concrete global release dates for most parts of the world comprising American and European regions. Follow along with this article to learn more about the anime and its release dates around the world.

Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari will be released worldwide predominantly in April 2023

Anime Pause @AnimePause De manera oficial, se anunció que la cinta "Suzume no Tojimari (Suzume's Door-Locking)" se estrenará en México y Brasil el próximo 13 y 14 de Abril del 2023 respectivamente en cines. Crunchyroll anunció que próximamente informará más fechas para el territorio de América Latina. De manera oficial, se anunció que la cinta "Suzume no Tojimari (Suzume's Door-Locking)" se estrenará en México y Brasil el próximo 13 y 14 de Abril del 2023 respectivamente en cines. Crunchyroll anunció que próximamente informará más fechas para el territorio de América Latina. https://t.co/nEyTQyKq7j

Fans of Makoto Shinkai around the globe would be surprised to learn that the film Suzume no Tojimari is arriving in theaters in their respective countries sooner than they imagined. Crunchyroll has excluded the Asian region from its list since the streaming giant hasn’t partnered with any licensed distributors for the said territory.

Suzume no Tojimari will hit theaters starting April 12, 2023, in France and Malta. Just the next day, on April 13, the film will be released in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, and New Zealand. Subsequently, on April 14, fans in the United States, United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Gibraltar, Ireland, and Luxembourg will get to see Makoto Shinkai’s new masterpiece in theaters.

Crunchyroll will soon announce theatrical release dates for Latin America and the rest of the European, Middle East, and African territories.

Wanito @andres5396 Parece que la distribución en Latinoamérica de Suzume no Tojimari va a estar a cargo de @crunchyroll_la en abril. Espero que confirmen pronto a Colombia incluída que esa tengo muchas ganas de verla. Parece que la distribución en Latinoamérica de Suzume no Tojimari va a estar a cargo de @crunchyroll_la en abril. Espero que confirmen pronto a Colombia incluída que esa tengo muchas ganas de verla. https://t.co/HwFxy2jOhP

Here’s how the official website of Suzume no Tojimari describes the plot:

"Suzume, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a quiet town in Kyushu, encounters a traveling young man who tells her, 'I'm looking for a door.' She follows him and discovers a weathered door in the ruins of the mountains as if it were the only thing left from a collapse. As if drawn by something, Suzume reaches for the door.

The synopsis continues:

Before long, doors begin to open one after another in various parts of Japan. As disasters come from the far side of the doors, the open doors must be closed. The stars, the setting sun, and the morning sky—in that place she wandered into, there was a sky that seemingly blended all the time together. Guided by the mysterious doors, Suzume's 'door-locking journey' begins."

Makoto Shinkai’s new film garnered a lot of praise in Japan for its storyline, cast, and animation in its initial three-day opening, where the film beat Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in the national box office collections.

The latter opened at over 2.4 million USD, whereas the former earned 13.49 million USD, surpassing Your Name’s record.

