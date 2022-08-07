Makoto Shinkai unveils details on the characters of Suzume no Tojimari

Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari is one of the most awaited anime films of 2022. With the immense success of two of the international releases, Your Name and Weathering With You, fans have a lot of hope for this film. While Makoto-san likes to keep his fans wondering about his upcoming projects, he didn’t reveal much of the film’s details in one go.

After the official trailer for Suzume no Tojimari was dropped, fans were bewitched by the animation as Makoto Shinkai and the production house Comix Wave paid great attention to even the tiniest details. Recently the official website of the film revealed the introduction of the characters who will play a pivotal role in the movie.

Suzume no Tojimari reveals character details

After a long wait, Makoto Shinkai finally broke the silence by revealing the details of the characters in Suzume no Tojimari. Until now, fans were just aware that Suzume is the titular protagonist, and none of the details about the other characters were publicized. But now we have more information on them:

Suzume Iwato – A 17-year-old high school student who lives with her aunt in a quiet town in Kyushu. She often has strange dreams of her younger self wandering through the grasslands among the vast ruins.

Souta Munakata – A young man who acts as a "closer" of doors. He travels around Japan searching for open doors that bring disaster upon the world. While heading for a certain ruin containing a door, he encounters the protagonist, Suzume.

Daijin – An adorable mysterious white cat that has the ability to speak and appears in front of Suzume of all a sudden. This cat frequently visits places where doors are open and toys with Suzume.

Suzume's Chair – A child's chair that belonged to Suzume when she was younger. The chair in question is missing a leg. Triggered by a particular 'incident,' it comes to life and begins to move on its three legs.

This is how the movie Suzume no Tojimari describes the blurb:

"Suzume, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a quiet town in Kyushu, encounters a traveling young man who tells her 'I'm looking for a door.' She follows after him and discovers a weathered door in the ruins in the mountains as if it were the only thing left standing from a collapse. As if drawn by something, Suzume reaches for the door

The synopsis continues,

... Before long, doors begin to open one after another in various parts of Japan. As disasters come from the far side of the doors, the open doors must be closed. The stars, the setting sun, and the morning sky—in that place she wandered into, there was a sky that seemingly blended all of the time together. Guided by the mysterious doors, Suzume's 'door-locking journey' begins."

Earlier, fans were thrilled to learn that Nanoka Hara was selected to voice the role of Suzume Iwato from an audition involving more than 1,700 people. But now, as the film's release date gets closer, fans can expect additional details regarding the voice cast for the rest of the characters, which are yet to be disclosed.

