Makoto Shinkai’s new Anime movie Suzume no Tojimari gets a novel adaptation

Suzume no Tojimari is one of the upcoming romance anime of Makoto Shinkai, whose name has become a brand among anime and non-anime enthusiasts. In a press conference held in Japan on December 15, 2021, Makoto Shinkai announced his new movie Suzume no Tojimari, which made all the fans around the world exhilarated to a greater extent.

Fans have huge expectations regarding the movie, but as Makoto Shinkai is on a roll, he surprised fans with other great news that the film is getting a novel adaptation.

Suzume no Tojimari will receive a Novel Adaptation pretty soon

On May 17, 2022, Makoto Shinkai, through his official Twitter account and the official website of Kadokawa, announced that the movie would also be getting a novel adaptation. Like his fascinating work in animation, Makoto Shinkai doesn't back off when it comes to writing a fantastic novel adaptation.

Also, the sales of each of Makoto Shinkai's novel adaptations have skyrocketed in a significant amount of time. For instance, Your Name’s novel has sold over 1.3 million copies, and Weathering With You topped the charts for Oricon with half a million copies sold. So it is crystal clear how swiftly Suzume No Tojimari’s novel adaptation will be out of stock after its release.

JAPANFESS TERANG @JPFBASE *jpf



Suzume No Tojimari (Novel)

Author: Makoto Shinkai

Publisher: Kadokawa

Release Date: August 24th, 2022 *jpfSuzume No Tojimari (Novel)Author: Makoto ShinkaiPublisher: KadokawaRelease Date: August 24th, 2022 https://t.co/fvdObJQzMz

The novel will be exclusively available for purchase in Japan after its release on August 14, 2022. There is still no confirmation if fans worldwide can get it in their respective countries. Moreover, the cover art also remains unrevealed, but as the work has already begun, fans will get to see the official cover art in little to no time before it hits its release date.

re-how.net @rehownet2 KADOKAWA Co., Ltd. This year’s Kadokawa Bunko Summer Fair is a collaboration with Makoto Shinkai’s latest work, “Suzume no Tojima”! “Kadobun Summer Fair 2022” starts from 6/10 (Friday)! re-how.net/all/1905258/ KADOKAWA Co., Ltd. This year’s Kadokawa Bunko Summer Fair is a collaboration with Makoto Shinkai’s latest work, “Suzume no Tojima”! “Kadobun Summer Fair 2022” starts from 6/10 (Friday)! re-how.net/all/1905258/

Makoto Shinkai’s movie Suzume No Tojimari is scheduled to premiere on November 11, 2022, in Japan, and this is how the film describes itself:

Suzume, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a quiet town in Kyushu, encounters a traveling young man who tells her "I'm looking for a door." She follows after him and discovers a weathered door in the ruins in the mountains as if it were the only thing left standing from a collapse. As if drawn by something, Suzume reaches for the door... Before long, doors begin to open one after another in various parts of Japan. As disasters come from the far side of the doors, the open doors must be closed. The stars, the setting sun, and the morning sky—in that place she wandered into, there was a sky that seemingly blended all of the time together. Guided by the mysterious doors, Suzume's "door-locking journey" begins.

In a recent Tweet addressing her fans, Makoto Shinkai also revealed that after the release of Suzume no Tojimari’s novel and the movie, he’d begin writing on “5 Centimeters Apart” and “The Garden of Words” imminently.

Edited by Suchitra