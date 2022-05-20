Crunchyroll announces Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari will be getting an international theatrical release in early 2023

After the announcement that Suzume no Tojimari was going to be released on November 11, 2022, fans were overly excited. Moreover, Makoto Shinkai yet again surprised everyone with the anime’s very own novel adaptation, which will be available pretty soon.

For a long time, fans around the world have been worried about the movie's release in their respective regions. However, in the end, all Makoto Shinkai fans can rest assured because Crunchyroll has now taken over the distribution rights for the movie around the world.

Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari will get a theatrical release in major territories

On May 19, 2022, Crunchyroll announced that it had gained the rights to distribute Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari outside Japan in early 2023.

For Latin America, New Zealand, Australia, Africa, the Middle East, and other parts of Europe, Crunchyroll will offer the movie in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

In French and German territories within Europe, Wild Bunch International, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Crunchyroll will distribute the movie together.

The release date regarding each territory remains undisclosed. However, by looking at the pace of things going around for the movie, fans will get the expected release in no time.

This is how the movie Suzume no Tojimari describes itself:

"Suzume, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a quiet town in Kyushu, encounters a traveling young man who tells her 'I'm looking for a door.' She follows after him and discovers a weathered door in the ruins in the mountains as if it were the only thing left standing from a collapse. As if drawn by something, Suzume reaches for the door... Before long, doors begin to open one after another in various parts of Japan. As disasters come from the far side of the doors, the open doors must be closed. The stars, the setting sun, and the morning sky—in that place she wandered into, there was a sky that seemingly blended all of the time together. Guided by the mysterious doors, Suzume's 'door-locking journey' begins."

Cast and crew of Suzume no Tojimari

All of Makoto Shinkai’s movies have had an amazing cast of voice actors, which is why fans have huge expectations regarding who is going to be the main character, Suzume’s voice.

Unfortunately, there have been no auditions held for the voice actors; however, by looking at the previous works of Makoto Shinkai, fans likely have nothing to worry about.

The Animation Director of the movie will be Kenichi Tsuchiya, who has also worked with Makoto Shinkai on Your Name and The Garden of Words. The character design will be handled by Masayoshi Tanaka, who has designed the characters of Your Name and Weathering with You.

Takumi Tanji will be the Art Director and has worked on five of Makoto Shinkai’s movies. The production house for the upcoming movie is CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc, with Toho animation being the distributor.

