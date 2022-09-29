Suzume no Tojimari drops its second trailer, reveals more cast and a key visual

Since Suzume no Tojimari’s official synopsis and the previous trailer wasn’t enough to sum up what Makoto Shinkai fans can expect from the movie, so the film recently received a second trailer on September 29, which gave a brief glimpse of how disastrous the gates in the movie can be and where they usually open.

Earlier in August this year, Shinkai disclosed the details of the two main characters in the film as well as the cat and the three-legged chair, but there wasn’t any word about the additional characters, who would play essential supporting roles. However, Shinkai has finally broke silence on the additional cast and also unveiled a new key visual, like a cherry on top.

Suzume no Tojimari’s second trailer hints at the cat as the antagonist of the story

The new trailer for Suzume no Tojimari revealed that these disastrous doors, which are also referred to as the gates, appear frequently in abandoned places which people have forgotten about. These doors must be closed with a unique key at any given cost, or else the disaster will get unleashed, and eventually Japan will be destroyed.

Daijin, an adorable cat shown in the previous trailer, had became instantly popular for its cuteness. However, with the new trailer, fans are having second thoughts as the cat is deemed to be evil. Apparently, it will be having the power to transfer a person’s entire body and soul into inanimate objects.

As shown in the second trailer now, Daijin will turne Souta into a three-legged chair as he was getting in his way. Daijin will also appear frequently at the places where the disastrous doors are about to take place.

Here is a brief synopsis of Suzume no Tojimari:

"Suzume, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a quiet town in Kyushu, encounters a traveling young man who tells her 'I'm looking for a door.' She follows after him and discovers a weathered door in the ruins of the mountains as if it were the only thing left standing from a collapse. As if drawn by something, Suzume reaches for the door.

The synopsis continues:

Before long, doors begin to open one after another in various parts of Japan. As disasters come from the far side of the doors, the open doors must be closed. The stars, the setting sun, and the morning sky—in that place she wandered into, there was a sky that seemingly blended all of the time together. Guided by the mysterious doors, Suzume's 'door-locking journey' begins."

Suzume no Tojimari's new voice cast

Here are some of the new characters and their respective voice casts:

Suzume Iwato - Nanoka Hara

Minoru Okabe - Shota Sometani

Ninomiya Rumi - Sairi Ito

Camellia Iwato - Kana Hanazawa

Tamaki Iwato - Eri Fukatsu

Chika Kaifu - Kotone Hanase

Youro Munakata - Matsumoto Koshiro IX

Sota Munakata - Hokuto Matsumura

Suzume no Tojimari will be released on November 11, 2022, in Japan and subsequently be released worldwide in 2023.

