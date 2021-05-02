“Second weekend in a row”: Mortal Kombat & Demon Slayer soaring box office earnings amid pandemic has the internet in a meltdown

Mortal Kombat, a reboot of the classic video game, and the funimation-made film "Demon Slayer" are both competing for first spot at the box office. Both films are faring way better in the second weekend, especially amid a recovering pandemic in the U.S. and other regions.
Mortal Kombat raked in $23.3 million on the opening weekend. Surprisingly, "Demon Slayer," due to its popularity from the ongoing anime, was able to stack up with an estimated $21.1 million earning on the first week. Both titles exceeded their expectations on Sunday.
The earning numbers weren’t big for week 2 as Deadline reports that "Mortal Kombat" and "Demon Slayer" will finish this weekend at $6.1M each. Moviegoers were treated to a convincing rebound reward to encourage movie watching in theaters as many fans decided to watch "Mortal Kombat" and "Demon Slayer" together.
Reactions have been outstanding, with both fandoms supporting the films' performances.
Demon Slayer inches closer to top U.S. box office as foreign film
Earlier, Godzilla vs. Kong was touted for its pandemic opening weekend record with $31 million in earnings. Both "Mortal Kombat" and "Demon Slayer" have surpassed the kaiju film’s numbers in North America’s first week earnings. It’s fair to say that Warner Bros. has emerged as the bigger winner.
Currently, “Demon Slayer” has the chance to become the first anime title to be at the top of the US box office since “Pokemon: The First Movie," released in 1999. Whether Mortal Kombat fans will continue to go to movie theaters to watch the reboot video game feature is yet to be seen.
Interestingly, both titles share the same grounds as R-rated flicks and were surprisingly strong at the box office.