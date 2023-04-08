One Punch Man: Can Saitama breathe in Space?

Saitama from One Punch Man is known for his ridiculous strength and even more so for his laid-back demeanor. His strength is so superior that he is yet to come across a person/entity that can actually test his capabilities. He once dreamt of being pushed to the absolute limits and this excited him thoroughly. However, the world has failed to produce someone strong enough to take him on.

One of the craziest feats that he achieved was during the Monsters Association arc from the manga, in which he fought against Garou in his most powerful form. The entire fight happened in outer space.

That fight from One Punch Man was quite important to the fanbase because it not only showcased Saitama’s abilities, but also revealed an important piece of information regarding his potential and growth as a fighter, which is that he could breathe in space.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Monsters Association arc of the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man: Analyzing the fight between Cosmic Fear Garou and Saitama

Saitama shown floating in outer space with Garou (Image via Yusuke Murata/ONE, Shueisha)

The question about whether or not Saitama could breathe in space is quite popular in the fanbase due to his fight against Boros.

When he was sent to the moon, he pinched his nose and held his breath, indicating that he couldn’t breathe in air. But all that changed during the fight against Garou.

Garou was desperate to beat the Caped Baldy, and God exploited his vulnerability. Luckily, Garou did not accept God’s full power. However, he did receive a minor power-up that allowed him to understand the working of every single form of energy in the universe. This allowed him to create attacks that could be compared to nuclear explosions.

He was also able to create portals during that fight. All of this was happening on Jupiter, and Saitama was able to breathe and talk to Garou mid-fight.

Not only did he survive, he also managed to defeat Cosmic Fear Garou and blow up Jupiter in the process. Saitama obliterated a planet by sneezing, and this is yet another indication that he was able to breathe in outer space.

The One Punch Man protagonist defied logic and reason in this fight. The narrator also revealed that he had limitless potential and constant growth. These two factors are the biggest reasons why nobody has been able to challenge or test the Caped Baldy’s limits, simply because there are none.

One Punch Man protagonist, Saitama destroys Jupiter by sneezing (Image via Yusuke Murata/ONE, Shueisha)

Final thoughts

One Punch Man refuses to adhere to logic throughout the series, but that’s what makes this show unique and enjoyable. It recognizes that logic and reason have no place in this series, and this gives rise to some of the funniest interactions and scenarios in the story.

A normal human being is able to withstand nuclear explosions, physically kick portals, and blow up an entire planet by sneezing, all because of his training that included pushups, running, squats, and situps.

It is no surprise that the protagonist of the series is able to breathe in space. In a series like this, absurdity is the norm and fans can expect plenty of such bizarre scenarios in the future of the series as well.

