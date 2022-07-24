One Punch Man Chapter 169: Will Saitama kill Cosmic Fear Mode Garou?

Given the popularity of One Punch Man anime and manga, the release of chapter 168 broke the internet. Since a lot of developments were happening in the series, the Caped Baldy's success in coming up with a new move made him one of the most broken characters in the series. The fight between Garou and Saitama has finally concluded and there seem to be some questions that fans want answers to.

Many fans are wondering about the Hero Hunter’s fate in the series, and there seem to be a few theories that are being discussed on various social media platforms and forums. One of the most common questions that fans are asking is whether Saitama will kill the Hero Hunter in the upcoming chapter of the series.

Let’s take a look at Garou's potential future in One Punch Man and see if he will survive in the upcoming chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Will Garou die in the upcoming chapter of One Punch Man?

While some fans might think that the Hero Hunter will die at the hands of Saitama, it is unlikely that the Caped Baldy will kill him. If we look at the latest chapter, we can see that Garou regretted being Absolute Evil. Over the course of the One Punch Man series, Garou has shown having conflicts with his ideals since he initially did good things like any other hero would. However, when he realized that Tareo was dead because of him, he wanted to make things right and showed Saitama his ultimate move.



- And land a powerful blow from SPACE to EARTH.

- Garou tries to run from Saitama but Saitama catches up immediately with his fart ?!!

- And land a powerful blow from SPACE to EARTH.

- Garou asked Saitama to copy his move and sent him travelling backwards in time.

When we take a look at Saitama as a character in One Punch Man, we realize that he isn’t the type of character who would go on a killing spree after feeling an intense negative emotion. He had the opportunity to avenge Genos, but he didn’t kill him since Tareo wanted him to save Garou without killing him. From this interaction in chapter 168, we know that Garou has humanity left in him and Saitama doesn’t let negative emotions dictate his actions.



It's so wholesome! It show how Garou is one of the most humanity written character in OPM



It's so wholesome! It show how Garou is one of the most humanity written character in OPM

...and then last chapter of manga and moment between him and Tareo 🥺

Based on what we just observed, it is doubtful that Saitama will kill Garou in chapter 168 of One Punch Man. Now that the Caped Baldy was able to beat Garou with zero punches, his powers are fading away. Once his powers are completely gone, Garou will be more humane and might even realize the mistakes he made. Saitama could try explaining to Garou about his time traveling abilities and how Garou wanted Saitama to fight against the unknown entity that gave Garou his powers in the first place.

The One Punch Man fanbase seems to like the idea of Garou and Saitama teaming up. While Garou's character might be confused in the beginning, he might certainly come around and assist the heroes in their fight against God. This is a bit far-fetched, but it is possible when we look at how these two characters' interactions went in chapter 168. To sum things up, Saitama will not kill Garou in the upcoming chapter, and the Hero Hunter could very well join forces with the Heroes as well.

