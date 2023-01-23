All One Punch Man Threat levels, ranked

While it is well known that no threat in One Punch Man is too difficult for Saitama, aka The Caped Baldy, to overcome, the universe does have threat levels designated by the Hero Association to make it easier for them to analyze and dispatch heroes to resolve the same accordingly.

Each of these threat levels is categorized based on the level of devastation it can cause, which can range from a general hoodlum to an other-worldly being that poses a threat to humanity's existence. Thus, there are five categories to differentiate threat levels, and we will rank all of them here.

One Punch Man: All Disaster Threat Levels

5) Wolf

A-City as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

Wolf is the lowest designated Disaster Threat level, as it is used to describe any potential threat that could pose a danger of an unknown degree to the Hero Association. Thus, it can also be said that Wolf is not just the lowest-level threat, but also the threat level that can change instantly once more information on the same is received.

It is said that a Wolf level disaster threat can be defeated by a large group of civilians, a bunch of C-class heroes, or one B-class hero.

4) Tiger

Tiger-level Disaster Threat as depicted in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

Tiger is the second lowest Disaster Threat level as any person or situation at this level poses a threat to a large number of people. Some of the Tiger-level threats include Crablante, Kombu Infinity, and the Subterranean People.

Tiger-level disasters normally require a bunch of B-class heroes to resolve. Otherwise, the same can also be done by an A-class Hero all by themselves.

3) Demon

Demon-level Disaster Threat as depicted in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

While Demon is a middle-tier Disaster Threat level, it is quite dangerous as it poses a threat to an entire city on its own. This threat level renders all heroes B-class and below useless as their strength isn't enough to defeat the likes of Demon.

As observed in the anime, a Demon-level disaster threat can either only be defeated by a group of A-class heroes or an S-class hero. However, one can't guarantee that any S-class hero can necessarily defeat a Demon-level disaster threat all by themselves, given that Genos was defeated by The Deep Sea King and Mosquito Girl.

2) Dragon

Dragon-level Disaster Threat as depicted in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

Dragon is the second highest Disaster Threat level as it is described as a danger that threatens the destruction of multiple cities.

Normally, a single hero isn't enough for this level, as it is observed that multiple S-class heroes are required to fight a Dragon-level threat. They too have a tough time defeating such threats, as only Saitama is known to be the only hero who is able to resolve such a matter all by himself.

Some of the Dragon-level Disaster threats include the meteor that was heading towards Earth in season 1, Garou, Boros, Psykos, etc.

1) God

God-level Disaster Threat as depicted in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

God is the highest level Disaster Threat as it poses a danger to the very survival of humanity itself. Up until now, the One Punch Man universe has faced no God-level threats, as the same has also not been revealed by the Hero Association.

The only event that came close to becoming a God-level Disaster Threat was the meteor in the first season, which Saitama managed to stop easily. Otherwise, for now, it seems like the only God-level threat that the universe might face is from God himself, who has made himself known numerous times in the manga.

