One Punch Man final arc could feature the entire God Clan

With Yusuke Murata's One Punch Man manga introducing the Tsukuyomi group, it seems like the story could feature the entire God Clan in the final arc of the series. While the original webcomic by ONE ended at the Mad Cyborg arc, the manga will most likely be narrating the whole story of the series. Thus, it seems like Yusuke Murata is adding his own tidbits to set up the final arc.

The previous chapter of One Punch Man saw Fubuki inviting Saitama to join her during her visit to Psykos as she felt the presence of another strong esper. The esper seems to be a new villain, part of an enigmatic group known as Tsukuyomi. The esper knocked Psykos out as he was about to move her into their laboratory for further research.

One Punch Man manga's final arc could delve more into the God's existence

God as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 175, titled Visitor, featured a new villain esper, who was part of a group known as 'Tsukuyomi.' While little is known about the group, given that the name 'Tsukuyomi' means 'the Japanese moon god,' the group must be related to the God from One Punch Man. This is evident from the way God was depicted in that manga, as standing atop the moon.

The Tsukuyomi group could either be a group of espers that follow God or a cult that is trying to help God arrive on Earth. Given how Psykos has the "third eye" ability to look into the future, Tsukuyomi wants to research her ability to learn more about it. This could mean that they may need to look into the future to summon God to the Earth.

Enigmatic Tsukuyomi member as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While their true objective is yet to be revealed, fans of the series can expect them to make a lot more appearances henceforth. Given how the group wasn't part of the original webcomic, and is something added by Yusuke Murata, they may now appear more often. This could pave the way for the series' final arc, which could follow the Mad Cyborg Arc.

There is a possibility that Tsukuyomi's actions could be connected to the prophecy made by the seer Shibabawa. According to her, a great catastrophe was soon set to hit the Earth.

Given how Blast had been fighting God for "20 years," but had only physically seen him about 2 years ago, around the time Saitama broke his limiter, it could be a hint that God may have noticed Saitama after he managed to break his limiter.

Psykos as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given Psykos' ability to see into the future via the Third Eye, perhaps Tsukuyomi are attempting to use it to hasten the arrival of God. As a result, they've been researching espers in the hopes of learning more about the Third Eye, and when they discovered Psykos, they realized they couldn't hide any longer because their goal was so close.

In terms of what they want from the Moon God, the Tsukuyomi members may want a fraction of God's power to become stronger. This could lead to a full-fledged battle between the God avatars (Tsukuyomi members) and the heroes. If not, there is a chance that God is part of a clan of giant humanoid beings who, if summoned by the Tsukuyomi, will spell the end of the Earth.

Poll : 0 votes