One Punch Man chapter 175: Does Fubuki have a crush on Saitama?

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 175, fans can finally witness the start of the Psychic Sisters Arc. The forthcoming story is set to focus a lot on Fubuki and her elder sister, Tatsumaki.

Fubuki has already begun her move as she went to speak to Psykos alongside her Blizzard Group at the Hero Association Headquarters Special Internment Facility.

The previous chapter saw the Blizzard Group enter the Hero Association as Fubuki happened to meet Saitama. Here, she could be seen interested in why Saitama was at the location, which has left fans wondering how Fubuki feels about him. Is her concern about Saitama's residence just due to their connection or is there something deeper?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Punch Man manga and original webcomic.

One Punch Man: Does Fubuki have feelings for Saitama?

Fubuki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 175 (Image via Yusuke Murata)

As for the manga, till One Punch man chapter 175, Fubuki is shown to have harbored no romantic feelings for Saitama. She does have an odd relationship with him, given how she occasionally shows up at his home with other acquaintances.

While fans are yet to get Fubuki's perspective on Saitama from a romantic angle, it has been made pretty evident that she wants him to join the Blizzard Group.

Initially, she was only interested in why several S-Class heroes were his friends, but she later came to acknowledge his strength and has since then remained persistent in her efforts to recruit the Caped Baldy.

Fubuki at Saitama's home as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

During her attempts to pursue Saitama, she is shown to have a soft corner for him. She had the decency to bring back the cabbage Saitama happened to leave at the restaurant, even though he had ditched her with the bill. She even tried to hold a meeting for the Monster Association assault at his apartment, despite the mishap they had earlier.

In chapter 175, Fubuki was seen going to visit Psykos, during which she happened to bump into Saitama. Just moments later, Fubuki "recruited" him into the Blizzard Group and had him join her on their visit.

While in the manga, she only asked Saitama to join after she felt the presence of another esper, in the webcomic, she requested Saitama to join them due to the possible threat of Tatsumaki jumping in during their questioning.

Tatsumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

In the manga, only recently did Saitama fight Garou. Having witnessed their fight, Fubuki has finally become motivated to get promoted to A-Class and has since then, shown her faith and admiration for Saitama's strength.

However, even now, Fubuki's attempts at making Saitama a part of the Blizzard Group hasn't died down, evident from her "recruiting" him in chapter 175.

While Fubuki hasn't been shown to have feelings for Saitama in the manga by Yusuke Murata, it seems like ONE, the original webcomic's creator, has finally hinted towards her feelings for him. She was shown to be visibly upset after learning that Saitama only considered her an acquaintance.

Fubuki and Saitama as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

Thus, manga fans will have to wait till the mangaka Yusuke Murata reaches that part of the story to see how he handles Fubuki's relationship with Saitama.

Poll : 0 votes