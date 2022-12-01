One Punch Man chapter 175 introduces Fubuki like nobody imagined

One Punch Man chapter 175 is out, and fans finally get a glimpse of Fubuki in action after the last chapter only showed her traveling to a certain location in a car. Meanwhile, fans might also get to see a possible new villain as Yusuke Murata introduced a new character that is yet to appear on ONE's One Punch Man webcomic.

The previous chapter saw Sweet Mask rejecting the formation of a new Hero Idol group, Bubbly Boys, after he started seeing Saitama in a new light. Elsewhere, Saitama was getting accustomed to his new apartment as three guests arrived at his home. He managed to aggravate them mistakenly, causing one of them to challenge Saitama to a fight.

One Punch Man chapter 175 saw Fubuki trying to meet Psykos

One Punch Man chapter 175, titled Visitor, began with Saitama opening his door to Black Sperm and Overgrown Rover as Black Sperm tried to convince Saitama to let them live with him. While Saitama wasn't really interested in taking care of them, he proposed to have them added as part of their fight as a wager. The loser in the fight between Saitama and Forte would have to take care of the two creatures, which Forte gladly accepted.

While preparing to fight in the parking lot, Forte got hit by a car after he could not hear Saitama's warnings about an approaching car due to his headphones. It was the Fubuki Group's car, as Fubuki was there to meet someone and chose to ask Saitama to join after detecting another stronger esper in the area.

Just as Saitama was about to leave, he left Black Sperm and Overgrown Rover with Butterfly DX after Forte was unable to continue their fight. Chain-Toad and Butterfly DX were shocked by the number of people who knew of Saitama and started questioning his popularity among the heroes.

Saitama then joined the Fubuki Group as they headed into the Hero Association Headquarters Special Internment Facility to meet an inmate. However, they were denied entry after the person at the desk informed them that another visitor had gone in already, after which the inmate was set to be relocated. Fubuki was adamant about meeting the inmate as she declared it an emergency and asked them to cancel the current visitation and let them in.

The scene cuts to the inmate's room where the esper from before was visiting the inmate, Psykos, who had been held captive by the Hero Association.

But it looked like they had decided to sell her to the esper's organization Tsukuyomi after declaring Psykos to be a Monster and stripping her of all her human rights, thus allowing Tsukuyomi to conduct any form of experiments on her. While Psykos tried to escape, the esper instantly knocked her out using his ability.

Elsewhere, the Fubuki Group and Saitama were seen going down an elevator when a flashback helped fans learn about the relationship between Fubuki and Psykos. Apparently, they had met during the fight against Garou as they had gone head-to-head against each other.

Here, we saw an instance from their high school time where it was revealed that Fubuki disliked Psykos due to her ideals and had thus sealed away her powers to stop her.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 175

One Punch Man chapter 175 saw Fubuki's flashback with Psykos as it is set to show a fight between the two espers. While Psykos should be the obvious winner, there is a possibility that Fubuki may have been able to defeat her after Psykos was left tired due to her previous bouts.

The next chapter could also reveal more about the new mysterious character. While his name and goals are yet to be revealed, one can speculate that he must be part of some esper group trying to look into the future.

