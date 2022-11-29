One Punch Man's Fubuki cosplay is breaking the fandom

With fans left waiting in anticipation for the release date of One Punch Man season 3, it seems like one fan couldn't contain her excitement until the next announcement as the series' fandom was left fawning at her Fubuki cosplay.

While female cosplayers trying out a Fubuki cosplay is normal, it seems like a recent dress-up by Instagram user @violet_cosplay has managed to garner some attention as fans of the series shared their opinion about her cosplay on her Reddit post.

One Punch Man's Fubuki cosplay has the fandom split into two

Instagram user @violet_cosplay posted her Fubuki cosplay on Saturday, November 26, 2022, and soon her comment section was filled with praise for her One Punch Man cosplay. Following the original post, she posted the same picture through her Reddit profile u/No_Valuable_7444 on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Most fans loved the cosplay as they praised her physique, which helped encapsulate Fubuki's look. While some Reddit users claimed that the cosplayer must have edited her picture for a much anime-like body, one user came to the cosplayer's defense, saying she must have used camera angles perfectly to put more emphasis on a slimmer waist and larger curves.

The cosplayer confirmed the same and thanked the Reddit user for their input.

The cosplayer also received hate comments on how she looked far from similar to Fubuki since the latter is a fair-skinned character. While several users tried to defend the cosplayer against the haters, the cosplayer also stood up for herself.

She commented that she was low on options of characters she could cosplay from One Punch Man. Given her dark skin, there was only one character she could think of cosplaying, but he (Darkshine) was 6'4" in height and weighed over 300 pounds.

She received support from a few users who tried to explain how Fubuki, the Blizzard of Hell, was originally meant to be a French character within the One Punch Man universe. So the cosplayer being black shouldn't mean much to the haters if the original character herself was set to be based in a country popularized by POC.

Meanwhile, others supported her work as they believed that a cosplayer need not have the same skin color as the character they are portraying.

Following the massive support she received on her social media accounts, the cosplayer violet_cosplay uploaded another one of her Fubuki cosplay pictures alongside a fanart of Fubuki.

This post was made only a day ago on her Instagram account, as the picture seemed to be an extra one the cosplayer must have taken previously during her original photoshoot.

This time, the cosplayer looked much more confident about her post as she was looking for reasons to wear the outfit outside in real life. As expected, the cosplayer received some wholesome responses to this post, as her followers adored her look.

Many of her followers praised her outfit and gave it their thumbs up for a dinner outfit. While some thought it to be perfect, other followers asked her to pair the outfit with a fur coat and heels for an upscale casual dinner outfit, similar to Fubuki's style from One Punch Man.

