One Punch Man season 3 becomes one of the most anticipated anime despite no studio information

Although One Punch Man has yet to make any announcements regarding the studio's information on season 3, the series has become one of the most anticipated shows by breaking into the top 30 upcoming anime on MyAnimeList.

As of now, only a teaser visual for One Punch Man season 3 is out, which has managed to hype up the fans even more. The said teaser features Saitama and Garou and hints at their battle, which will take place when the anime premieres.

While One Punch Man is highly popular within the anime community, the previous season saw a decline in its quality due to the change in the animation studio. This change has left fans worried about the upcoming season.

One Punch Man season 3 breaks into the top 30 upcoming anime on MAL

According to the MyAnimeList, One Punch Man has become one of the most anticipated series to make it to the top 30. However, it is not surprising considering the show's popularity within the fanbase.

While many anime from the past have managed to rank high in MyAnimeList despite a lack of information available about them, several other popular series have not managed to get the same results.

Previously, One Punch Man season 1 was animated by Madhouse, which became popular due to its opening theme and overall animation quality. The animation studio has been responsible for producing several good anime series, including Monster, Death Note, and the 2011 rendition of Hunter x Hunter.

Saitama as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

However, the animation for season 2 of the series was taken over by J.C.Staff, which, as claimed by the audience, "butchered" the anime. According to fans, the second season has stripped-down production, which prompted the studio to opt for cheaper ways to animate the scenes. The characters looked stiff, which is why their expressions and movements seemed worse when compared to that of season 1.

The characters were noticeably less detailed, especially in the case of their hero costumes. Moreover, the colors and filters felt muted compared to season 1.

Still from Gokushufudou (Image via J.C.Staff)

While the animation studio has several good anime under its name, such as Toradora!, Shougeki no Souma, and The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., it has also received criticism for the handling of certain anime like Gokushufudou.

While Gokushufudou was a much-anticipated Netflix anime with a dedicated fanbase, it received a lot of criticism for its motionless animation use. Thus, while fans could be hyped up for One Punch Man season 3, it would be best for them to wait until the animation studio for the same is announced. While there is a possibility that J.C.Staff could redeem themselves in season 3, fans are requested to wait for further information to be released about the same.

Poll : 0 votes