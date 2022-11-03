10 Anime cosplays that ruled social media this Halloween

What better time to give in to one's anime cosplay desires than Halloween. This year, a number of fans on social media showcased their love for anime by donning the outfits of their favorite anime characters from various shows.

Otaku around the world opted to represent characters from 2022's most popular series: One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Naruto, Spy X Family, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Mob Psycho 100.

Just like every year, some of the anime cosplayers went the extra mile with their outfits to resemble the character as closely as possible. In doing so, they achieved some truly marvelous results.

Kaguya Shinomiya to Denji: 10 anime cosplays that blew up on social media this Halloween

1) Power - Chainsaw Man

Afifa Mahim @Fifiscosplay !! Redid a quick power cosplay from Chainsaw Man last night since the anime just started airing on @crunchyroll. so are you watching it?

Afifa Mahim @Fifiscosplay !! Redid a quick power cosplay from Chainsaw Man last night since the anime just started airing on @crunchyroll. so are you watching it?

#cosplay #powercosplay #chainsawmancosplay

Twitter user and cosplayer Afifa Mahim chose to emulate Chainsaw Man's Power this year for her Halloween-special Anime Cosplay. Needless to mention, the results were remarkable. She was spot on with the horns on Power's head and the blood sickles as well.

Power is a blood fiend in Chainsaw Man. She needs to consume blood to survive and is able to construct weapons made of the same. Loud and outspoken, Power is not afraid to speak her mind and will often blame others to escape a tight situation. She soon warms up to protagonist Denji and they become good friends with a mutual respect for each other.

2) Uta – One Piece

A number of One Piece fans chose to dress up as Uta for 2022 and while everyone did a commendable job, Twitter user Semirinx stood out. Her ensemble was extremely accurate and she truly resembled the world-famous diva from One Piece, who is the adopted daughter of Red-Haired Shanks.

One Piece Film: Red's storyline revolves around Uta. The film is set on an island where Uta will perform before finally revealing herself to the public. Uta’s singing will reach listeners via their Den Den Mushis.

3) Kaguya Shinomiya - Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Youtuber and Japanese cosplayer Enako chose Kaguya Shinomiya for her Halloween anime cosplay. Truth be told, it looks scarily similar to the Kaguya in the anime. This cosplay was relatively popular as well with the third season of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War doing well.

Kaguya Shinomiya is the protagonist of the series. She is a third-year high school student at Shuchi'in Academy, a member of the Archery Club and holds the office of Vice President of the 67th and 68th Student Council. She locks horns with Club president Miyuki Shirogane to see who will confess their love for the other in a comedic, wholesome battle.

4) Mirko - My Hero Academia

The Lookout 🔜 AnimeNYC @TheLookoutRNC Megan Thee Stallion as My Hero Academia’s Mirko is the best celebrity Halloween costume yet. Megan Thee Stallion as My Hero Academia’s Mirko is the best celebrity Halloween costume yet. ✨🐰🌙 https://t.co/DUDUHTYnJx

Probably the biggest news online at present is that Megan Thee Stallion chose to cosplay as Pro Hero Mirko for her Halloween anime cosplay. The American rapper showed her support for My Hero Academia by donning the outfit of Rumi Usagiyama aka Mirko.

Mirko was the Number 5 Pro Hero in the Hero Rankings in Japan. Season 6 shone the spotlight on the Rabbit Hero and showed just why she deserved to be among the very elite. Energetic and straightforward, she loved a good bare-knuckled fight with a skilled opponent. At the same time, she was respectful of people's abilities and acknowledged them.

5) Makima - Chainsaw Man

Japanese cosplayer Mimari's anime cosplay saw her dress up as Makima from Chainsaw Man. As expected of a cosplayer, the results were astounding as she totally looked the part. The white shirt, black tie, trousers, and a black overcoat completed the red-head's look.

Makima was the head of the 4th Public Safety Division. She picked up Denji after his encounter with the Zombie Devil and took him in as an officer. On the surface, Makima looked beautiful with a calm and composed attitude. However, in reality, she was far more sinister, as she was actually the Control Devil.

6) Portgas D. Ace - One Piece

ً @SCMLOOKS babe wake up it's halloween day time to bring up #CHANGMIN cosplaying as Ace from One Piece again babe wake up it's halloween day time to bring up #CHANGMIN cosplaying as Ace from One Piece again https://t.co/wiD9sINT1i

Twitter account @SCMLOOKS tweeted a cosplayer dressed as Portgas D. Ace from One Piece. For an anime cosplay, this ensemble was quite impressive. The man carried the look near perfectly down to the last detail. He even added the tattoo at the back to make his look more realistic.

Very likable and charismatic, Portgas D. Ace was the sworn older brother of Luffy and Sabo. He was born “Gol D. Ace” and was later nicknamed “Fire Fist” Ace after he consumed the Fire Fire Fruit. Ace's character was more intriguing given the fact that he was the son of the late Pirate King Gol D. Roger and Portgas D. Rouge.

7) Denji - Chainsaw Man

An artist from New York turned quite a few heads with his anime cosplay of Denji from Chainsaw Man. His outfit was spot on as he shared photographs to Twitter and received heaps of praise. This specific Denji cosplay accurately grasped the character's devil-may-care attitude with his casual pose on the steps.

Denji was a destitute man living from hand-to-mouth in heavy debt until Makima rescued him. He began working as a Public Safety Officer and carried out assignments for Makima in return for certain favors, which she did not really provide.

8) Trafalgar D. Water Law - One Piece

Twitter user @are_yuzu_ready's anime cosplay of Trafalgar D. Water Law from One Piece was impressive to say the least. The YouTube and Instagram model pulled of Trafalgar's look with ease and posed for a few photographs that wowed fans.

Trafalgar D. Water Law was known as “Trafalgar Law” and later gained the nickname “Surgeon of Death”. Law was a pirate from North Blue and captained the Heart Pirates alongside being their doctor. Law was also part of the Worst Generation – the 12 rebellious pirates.

9) Yor - Spy X Family

Alongside her significant other, Twitter user @baymaxedTV perfectly embodied Loid and Yor Forger for their 2022 anime cosplay. The couple took to social media to accurately represent the "married couple". They truly went above and beyond to look the part.

Loid Forger was actually a Westalian agent, code-named Twilight, who was sent on a mission to keep an eye on Donovan Desmond – the leader of Ostania’s National Unity Party.

To carry out his mission, he created the Forger family. He adopted a little girl Anya (who, unknown to him, was a psychic) as his "daughter" and married Yor as his "wife". To add to the intrigue, Yor was secretly an assassin. Neither know of the other's secrets so far.

10) Cosmo – Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is by far the most discussed anime and therefore, became the subject of a majority of anime cosplays this Halloween. Twitter user @KuroMiketsu took the cosplay to another level by accurately emulating Cosmo. She even added a little Pochita on the side to her outfit.

Cosmo has not yet made an appearance in the anime. She was the “Cosmos Fiend”, and was one of Quanxi’s girlfriends. Cosmos’ mind contained the knowledge of everything in the universe, which was a little overwhelming. Thus, she would only communicate in single words.

