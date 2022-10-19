Is Makima a devil in Chainsaw Man? Explained

During Chainsaw Man, Makima is revealed to be a devil. She is the Control Devil. Alongside our other hunters, she is a central character in the manga and the anime.

Initially mysterious, Makima treats Denji well and cares for him. However, she does so with ulterior motives. These reasons cannot be stated as evil, but they were not exactly pleasant either. She turns out to be quite cunning and vile, going as far as to manipulate Denji.

Despite her calm and soft exterior, she is someone who will not hesitate to go to great lengths to get what she wants. Makima serves as the main antagonist for the Public Safety Arc.

Chainsaw Man: Understanding Makima's nature

As the story progresses, Makima reveals herself to be the Control Devil. The Control Devil embodies the fear of control or conquest and is one of the most powerful and dangerous ones in the series. Her powers and abilities are frightening, with the full extent of her capabilities still unknown.

Makima can control any being that she feels is inferior to her. She is capable of compelling them into contracts with her or other devils. The Chainsaw Man manga shows that her victims lose their memory when under her control. Her ability works on humans, devils, and hybrids.

The red-haired woman can also utilize the powers of the Future Devil, the Angel Devil, the Punishment Devil, the Snake Devil, and the Zombie Devil. Thus, she can even control corpses. Makima even formed a team of weapon hybrids (Reze, Guanxi, and Katana Meng). This is a testament to her ability to control people directly and affect their personalities.

In the Chainsaw Man manga, Makima is seen taking down targets miles away from her. She uses her hands to form symbols and commands the human sacrifice to recite the target's name. The victim dies immediately, and the target is crushed, leaving behind blood spatter on the sacrifice's clothing. Bystanders would be compelled to cover their eyes with black cloth.

Makima is a massive fan of Chainsaw Man. Taken up by the ability of the "Hero of Hell" to wipe out the embodied concept of a devil by consuming them, her goal is to exert control over him. She wishes to use this ability to fashion an "ideal world" devoid of death, fear, and "bad" movies.

She would accept failure in her pursuit as it would result in her being consumed, which she calls an honor.

Besides that, Makima's true intention has been to form a relationship with Pochita and lead a happy life with him. She constantly desired a family, unable to foster equal and meaningful relationships as the Control Devil.

In Conclusion

To reiterate, Chainsaw Man's Makima is a devil, i.e., the Control Devil. She is undoubtedly one of the most powerful devils in the series, her frightening abilities seen multiple times throughout the manga. She serves as the Public Safety Arc's main antagonist.

She puts on a facade of a calm, social and gentle individual but is manipulative and calculating. However, it can be argued that she is not exactly evil. She has a twisted view of the world but not an evil one.

Her character is lonely, holding love for Pochita and the Chainsaw Man. She has always pined for a family and believed that she could acquire that through Pochita and the Chainsaw Devil. Thus, Makima truly desires affection. She is not evil, just lonely.

