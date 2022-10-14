Upon finally receiving an anime adaptation, Chainsaw Man displayed its claim to being the "most-watched" anime with Episode 1. Stunning animation, sharp visuals, and a too-good-to-be-true Denji transformation sent fans wild. Even before the anime aired, the manga had its share of popularity,

As fans eagerly await the next episode of Chainsaw Man, here's everything you need to know about Devils and the Devil Hunters.

Chainsaw Man anime: Devils and Devil hunters, explained

Devils

Devils in Chainsaw Man (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha)

Devils are supernatural creatures appearing throughout the Chainsaw Man world. They are born in Hell, with a "Name" that corresponds to something that invokes fear.

Each Devil's "Name" is unique (for instance, the Gun Devil is born out of the fear of guns). They exist as long as the title induces fear. Devils die in Hell and reincarnate on Earth and vice versa, making them practically immortal.

A Devil's appearance varies depending on the fear they are born from. Generally, they are made up of blood, skin, bones, and internal organs. They even have human appendages like limbs, fingers, and eyes. They primarily feed on blood and human fear, with the former allowing them to heal and power up. They can also consume foods like fruits and vegetables but it does nothing in return.

Denji engaged in a tussle with the Bat Devil (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man's Devils appear hostile given their need for blood and human fear. However, some might choose to enter into contracts with humans. They grant the human Devil-like abilities while it acquires something in return (like a sacrifice).

In other cases, Devils may become Devil Hunters and live like normal human beings. As seen in the series, a Devil is more fiend-like the more it looks like a human. Laws do not apply to them. The latter might sometimes capture the former to create contracts with them.

Speaking of Devils, there are a few major types as seen in Chainsaw Man. They are as follows:

Normal Devils: These are the first and regular type of Devils born of fear. Doll Devil, Cockroach Devil, Fox Devil, Ghost Devil, and more can be cited as examples.

Primal Devils: Also called Primal Fears, they embody fear that occurs naturally in the human psyche, like the Darkness Devil. They have never left Hell and hence have never seen Earth.

Fiends: Devils who possess a corpse are called Fiends. Substantially weaker than the others, Fiends can employ repressed versions of their supernatural abilities. Some can even morph into their Devil forms temporarily. An example of this is seen when the Gun Devil takes over Aki Hayakawa.

Hybrids: They seem to possess a human appearance and consciousness, but can morph into a human-devil hybrid. The transformation manifests the supernatural powers of a fused Devil. The Chainsaw Devil erased the true name of the hybrids for some unknown reason. They morph via a bodily trigger. They have incredible regenerative abilities and are able to revive themselves if they consume a sufficient amount of blood.

Devils have several abilities that make them fearsome. Their power grows with the fear that their "Name" incites. Consuming blood allows them to heal and gives them a power boost. They can also form contracts with humans.

Devils can also possess a human corpse, leading to a Fiend being born, or in rare cases, a Hybrid. Not to forget, Devils can reincarnate, which makes them immortal in a way.

However, Chainsaw Man's supernatural creatures do have a weakness- Positive Emotions. It makes a Devil weaker, just like fear strengthens them. They become frail when a considerably large group of people begin to love or admire them.

Devil Hunters

Member of the 4th Public Safety Division Aki Hayakawa in Chainsaw Man (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The other side of the coin in Chainsaw Man are Devil Hunters. They are individuals who have taken up hunting Devils who pose a threat to society.

Devil Hunters might be humans, other devils, fiends, or otherwise. They typically form contracts with Devils to acquire supernatural abilities to battle threats.

Estimates suggest that there are over a thousand Devil Hunters in Japan, suggesting that it is a common profession. Some work with the government to earn a regular salary while the ones operating privately have no fixed remuneration. Sometimes they may choose to sell the corpses of the Devils on the black market for a bounty.

Makima in Chainsaw Man (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Several Devil Hunters hate Devils due to the pain and grief they caused them as many of the Hunters' families were killed by the latter type. This was most apparent after the Gun Devil's massacre 13 years prior. Given how powerful they are, the Hunters enter into contracts with them to better stand a chance in their fight.

In some cases, Devils and Fiends also opt to become Devil Hunters. However, they do not come under Human Law and sometimes choose to help in Devil hunting out of fear of being killed by a Hunter.

The Devils who work as Hunters are expendable and their death would result in them being replaced by their teammates.

Devil Hunters operate in accordance with the government and privately. Those working with them are known as Public Safety Devil Hunters. They are an organization sanctioned by the government itself. Their duty is to protect the public from Devil-related threats and Devils that become a menace. Being public servants, they get a number of benefits from the government.

Public Safety Devil Hunters (PSDH) are divided into different divisions. Makima's Fourth Division is notable as she took in Denji (hybrid) and Power (fiend). They typically wear formals that are reinforced and provide them with adequate security.

PSDH either work individually or in groups. They may be employed by the Public Sector in certain cases. Like bounty hunters, they are paid bounties for their kills, depending on its threat level. Typically, anyone can become a Private Sector Devil Hunter if they wish to.

