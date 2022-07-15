Author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man has become one of the most popular additions to Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump lineup in recent times. The series became an overnight hit amongst fans, skyrocketing to fame in a very short period of time.

Fujimoto’s fantastic artwork and writing, both of which perfectly balance the mundane with the insane in an impressive juxtaposition, play a significant role in fans falling in love with the series. Chainsaw Man’s well-written characters also seem to reflect that duality, and fans cannot help but be invested in their story.

Here are the 10 most beloved characters in Chainsaw Man, ranked in no particular order.

Newly debuted Asa Mitaka and 9 others are Chainsaw Man’s most beloved characters

1) Denji

The eponymous protagonist is easily one of the most beloved characters in the series. Not only are fans fascinated by his action scenes as Chainsaw Man, but they are also taken with his human, relatable moments as Denji.

His passions, desires, and needs resonate with the readers, especially those who’ve ever felt socially awkward or estranged. His journey over the course of the series is quite endearing.

2) Pochita

VIZ @VIZMedia



via Chainsaw Man Pochita is smiling through the pain. 🥲via Chainsaw Man Pochita is smiling through the pain. 🥲✌️via Chainsaw Man https://t.co/UOhR8HD52u

As Denji’s partner-in-crime who gives him the ability to turn into the series’ eponymous Devil Hunter, Pochita is arguably just as popular as Denji himself. The devilish pup’s cute appearance instantly captured the attention and love of fans, and his subsequent cameos only cemented the adoration further.

Despite taking a somewhat backseat role after merging with Denji, Pochita’s popularity remains unaffected. If anything, he has only gained more love from fans since each appearance now feels special.

3) Aki Hayakawa

Aki as seen in the trailer for the series' anime (Image Credits: Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Chainsaw Man)

Aki Hayakawa’s role as mentor and roommate to Denji and Power endeared him to fans. Always ready for action, he instantly grabbed the attention of fans with his cool demeanor. His impressive character development made him even more popular over the course of the series.

His tragic death after being turned into a Gun Fiend by the Gun Devil caused fans everywhere to express their genuine sorrow and pain. Watching Aki and Denji being forced to fight one another was quite painful.

4) Kobeni Higashiyama

Kanon @P_KAN0N CSM shilled kobeni onto ddr CSM shilled kobeni onto ddr https://t.co/ZEQyuSz901

Kobeni, one of the funniest characters in Chainsaw Man, is beloved among fans. She steals the scene whenever she appears, always managing to inject humor into the most stressful and tense situations.

Her return in the final issues of the series’ first part was met with highly positive reactions, proving just how much fans love her. The confirmation of her returning to Tokyo Special Division 4 for the series’ second part only proved further that is a fan favorite.

5) Asa Mitaka

char @hayak5wa I AM A ASA MITAKA SUPPORTER I AM A ASA MITAKA SUPPORTER https://t.co/i6HLEpZXmj

Despite appearing in only one issue of the series so far, Asa Mitaka has already become one of the most popular and beloved Chainsaw Man characters. Her debut was bolstered by the classic, Fujimoto-esque juxtaposition of the mundane and the insane, as she was introduced alongside a talking, headless Chicken Devil called Bucky.

The influx of fanart and celebrations of her character on social media indicate that fans are likely to adore her for quite a while. While not much has been seen of her yet, Asa Mitaka has made an unforgettable impression with her initial debut.

6) Reze

Despite turning out to be a key antagonist for Denji in Chainsaw Man’s first part, Reze is one of the most beloved characters in the series. Her relationship with Denji, which turns sour due to her status as a Devil, perfectly foreshadows his relationship with Makima, in addition to being an incredibly engaging storyline.

What fans particularly enjoyed about her character was how palpable her love for Denji was despite the two being on opposite sides. Her status as, arguably, his first love in the series solidifies the love fans hold for her.

7) Power

Power as seen in the trailer for the series' anime (Image Credits: Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Chainsaw Man)

Power's relationship with Denji is adored by fans, but it is her character which really seals their love. The impulsive, loud-mouthed Blood Fiend wormed her way into the hearts of fans, thanks to her love for her friends and infectious, carefree attitude.

Some even peg her as being the best female character of the series, ranking her above the likes of Makima, Reze, and Kobeni.

8) Angel Devil

The Angel Devil, a Devil working with the Public Safety group whose goal is to exterminate Devils, was quite intriguing upon initial introduction. Angel quickly grew on readers of the series’ first part, mainly due to the development of his relationship with the Devil-hating Aki Hayakawa.

His interactions with Denji and the others were also important for fans, but it was Aki’s interactions with him that really cemented their love for him. It was clear that he cared for the lives of his comrades despite them being human and him being a Devil, which made for the perfect juxtaposition.

9) Himeno

Himeno’s status in the beginning of the series as an expert Devil Hunter helped draw in fans, especially since the first half of Chainsaw Man is quite action-packed. She’s shown to be caring and empathetic in these battles, prioritizing the safety of her subordinates above all else.

Her upbeat, outgoing, and happy-go-lucky attitude makes fans inevitably fall in love with her. She’s undoubtedly one of the most charismatic characters in Chainsaw Man thus far.

10) Quanxi

The calm, stoic, and pragmatic Quanxi managed to become one of the most beloved characters in the series.

Her ruthlessness when it comes to her enemies in Chainsaw Man, brutalizing those who stand in her way and turning on former allies the moment a truce ends, was fascinating to fans. At the same time, they got a glimpse of her caring side when she favored her harem of Fiends and offered to spare Power’s life. Fans picked up on the duality of her character and became enamored.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far