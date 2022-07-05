Will Chainsaw Man anime being uncensored affect viewership?

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man is one of the most loved manga series since it got serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. During the Jump Festa 2022 anime convention, Chainsaw Man took up the Super Stage Ex and made the biggest announcement regarding its anime adaptation and also surprised fans with a teaser.

When you remember that means a certain puking scene too. When you see the Chainsaw Man anime is gonna be uncensored.When you remember that means a certain puking scene too. When you see the Chainsaw Man anime is gonna be uncensored.When you remember that means a certain puking scene too. 😀😬 https://t.co/35eZdl0wKg

At Anime Expo 2022, held in Los Angeles, the Chainsaw Man panel was announced by Crunchyroll on July 4, and fans were excited to learn more details regarding the release and also hoped for a new trailer. Although fans were disappointed by the panel, the show’s producer revealed that the anime's content wouldn't be toned down. This has ensued a debate about whether the decision to not censor the material will have a negative impact on viewership.

Mappa won’t be excluding the gore violence from the Chainsaw Man anime

Posting enjoyer @Cringeavoider Chainsaw man fans when Mappa doesn’t release a new trailer Chainsaw man fans when Mappa doesn’t release a new trailer https://t.co/b6olgJFVbA

Fans were immensely disappointed with the Chainsaw Man’s panel at the Anime Expo, as they didn’t reveal anything new, like a key visual, a trailer, or anything crucial regarding the animation. Moreover, they didn’t even announce the expected release date for the anime, which was one of the biggest announcements fans expected to hear at the Expo.

ELA CSM PART II @heiisuke chainsaw man anime no censorship and closely following the manga chainsaw man anime no censorship and closely following the manga https://t.co/AADrHVTHqT

However, Manabu Otsuka, the CEO of MAPPA, assured the fans that he and his team are looking for the perfect time and will soon announce the release date. Chainsaw Man fans were concerned about censorship, but Otsuka assured them that the anime will faithfully adapt the original manga without compromising the essence of chainsaw-based gore.

"We are not censoring anything. We want to be true to the source material" - Manabu Otsuka

After hearing the good news straight from the MAPPA CEO himself, fans were having a hard time suppressing their feelings. However, as Chainsaw Man caters to the Shonen demographic, it was assumed that it would affect the viewership as the Shonen audience comprises the 13–18 age group.

Some anime enthusiasts shared their views regarding its extreme violence, gore, and explicit scenes, stating that the anime is a typical Seinen.

As Crunchyroll has licensed the series, fans can rest assured that they will get to see the unfiltered version. As the majority of Chainsaw Man fans are adults, there has been no objection raised to date. As the series has become one of the most critically-acclaimed manga with 13 million copies in circulation, it is quite clear that the viewership won’t get affected.

Chainsaw Man News @chainsawmannews - All type of intense and sensitive scenes from manga will be perfectly adapted into Chainsawman anime (No censorship including gore) - All type of intense and sensitive scenes from manga will be perfectly adapted into Chainsawman anime (No censorship including gore) https://t.co/hIL2OhkDcH

The series' description according to Viz Media:

"Denji is a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!"

Final Thoughts

Zenthehollow CR: D.Gray-Man @zenthehollow Chainsaw man fans after being shown the same anime trailer Chainsaw man fans after being shown the same anime trailer https://t.co/OBMBaybSxw

Many Shonen anime that feature gore and violent scenes have received a lot of praise from fans all around the world and are acknowledged to be the best.

Castlevania, Akame Ga Kill, Claymore, Goblin Slayer, Hellsing Ultimate, Deadman Wonderland, and the most popular Shonen anime Demon Slayer have not received any backlash for their gory content.

𝕃𝕖𝕧𝕚 𝕙𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕤 𝕥𝕙𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣 𝕤𝕡𝕖𝕒𝕣𝕤 @lovecaptainlevi One of the most popular shonen anime which genre consists of dark and gore story line. The movement of the plot was fluid not to mention the strong start of the first episode. Visuals & Effects were astounding and the sountracks fits the story very well. DEMON SLAYER!One of the most popular shonen anime which genre consists of dark and gore story line. The movement of the plot was fluid not to mention the strong start of the first episode. Visuals & Effects were astounding and the sountracks fits the story very well. DEMON SLAYER! 👿One of the most popular shonen anime which genre consists of dark and gore story line. The movement of the plot was fluid not to mention the strong start of the first episode. Visuals & Effects were astounding and the sountracks fits the story very well. https://t.co/PBe7G8x3wh

Chainsaw Man has won the 66th Shogakukan Manga Award in the shōnen category, as well as the Harvey Awards in the Best Manga category. So fans can expect to receive a top-tier animation from MAPPA, as the CEO of the production house himself is one of the biggest fans of the series.

