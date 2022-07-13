Twitter loses it over Chainsaw Man Chapter 98 and Fujimoto's new character

Chainsaw Man Chapter 98 released today, marking the return of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s smash-hit series for its second part. While fans have known about the series’ return for quite some time, the latest issue has still taken Twitter by storm, with fans celebrating the new chapter online.

Not only does Chainsaw Man Chapter 98 feel like a return-to-form for the series, but it also introduces new antagonists and themes for the rest of the second part. As fans speculate about the different hints and teases being put forward by Fujimoto, their impact on the story progression remains to be seen.

Follow along as this article covers the fan reaction to Chainsaw Man Chapter 98.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 98 wows fans with new antagonist, stellar artwork, and teases bigger things to come

As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man Chapter 98 was released earlier today and received an uproar of applause from fans. The chapter has been trending since its release, with more and more fans tuning in to read the issue as the day goes on.

寿 三井 @Josu_ke Chainsaw Man 2 first chapter has exceded 300k views on Jump+ in Japan, an hour past its debut.



Take into account that it's past midnight there.



On Mangaplus:

English 150k

Spanish 22k

French 8k

Portuguese 8k

Thai 6k Chainsaw Man 2 first chapter has exceded 300k views on Jump+ in Japan, an hour past its debut.Take into account that it's past midnight there.On Mangaplus:English 150kSpanish 22kFrench 8kPortuguese 8kThai 6k https://t.co/CsWsEsNhyT

What’s particularly shocking is the number of views from the first hour of the issue’s official release earlier today at 11AM EST. In Japan, over 300,000 viewers read the issue on the Shonen Jump+ app in the first hour. MANGAPlus reported another 150,000 English readers on top of that. Around 45,000 Spanish, French, Thai, and Portuguese readers also contributed to the hype.

Re:Frain @_R3FRAIN ‍♂️ Chapter 1 for Chainsaw Man part 2 is a 10/10 I fear‍♂️ Chapter 1 for Chainsaw Man part 2 is a 10/10 I fear 🏃‍♂️💨💨💨💨 https://t.co/bN31QAWFhJ

This means that Chainsaw Man Chapter 98 gained over 500,000 reads across six different languages on its two major official release sources in only one hour. This number is absolutely astounding, especially considering that Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship series hasn’t even reached 100 chapters in circulation yet.

Fans are showing their support and appreciation on social media, and it’s clear that the series’ popularity is only set to rise further. With the series’ anime adaptation set to debut later this year, there’s never been a better time to begin reading the series’ manga.

Sufferent @Sufferent What a lovely Fujimoto style welcome back to Chainsaw Man Part 2.



I love it. What a lovely Fujimoto style welcome back to Chainsaw Man Part 2.I love it. https://t.co/Zeea9igj45

Fans are mainly gushing over new character Asa Mitaka, also known as the War Devil, who is the central character of Part 2’s opening issue. Fans are excited to find out more about her future in the series, and they really love the series’ classic, violent art style ushering her into the story.

barbie @angcIdevil now that we know how it goes, dear chainsaw man fans: do NOT get attached to any new characters that might get introduced in part 2. it’s for your own good… now that we know how it goes, dear chainsaw man fans: do NOT get attached to any new characters that might get introduced in part 2. it’s for your own good… https://t.co/kOWR4Jj05M

Hilariously, some fans are even taking the opportunity to remind those who are fawning over Asa that no one is safe in Fujimoto’s series. These tweets have been accompanied by graphs depicting every character to have died thus far in the series. Expectedly, a majority of the characters shown there have indeed died over the course of the series’ first part.

While fans are celebrating the return of the series and Chainsaw Man Chapter 98 in many different ways, what’s universal is the excitement of the fanbase. The series gained a loyal following with its first part, and it seems that fans have patiently stuck around for the debut of Part 2.

