One Piece Episode 1024: Oden’s reappearance, a traitor is still alive, and Momonosuke feels like a burden

With the Oni virus gone, One Piece Episode 1024 focuses on various different events that are occurring simultaneously in the Land of Wano. Not only did we see the nine Red Scabbards reunite with their master, Oden, but we will also saw Yamato and Momonosuke again.

Nevertheless, the main question we have about One Piece Episode 1024 is: How is Oden alive again? Without further ado, let’s go through the highlights of this week’s episode and figure out the answer to this question together.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Oden is miraculously alive again in One Piece Episode 1024

A quick recap of last week’s episode

Chopper proved how strong he was when he punched Queen in the face (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Chopper’s cure proved to be an efficient method of defeating Queen’s Ice Oni virus, but he did not have the time to prepare a dose for everyone else, so he came up with a different plan. Meanwhile, the Yakuza and all the others who were afflicted by the disease were trying to keep themselves from turning into rampaging monsters.

Queen and King quickly overpowered Marco, leaving the android with plenty of time to verbally abuse his henchmen. Everyone on the Live Floor was about to be completely taken over by the virus, so Hyogoro and the other Yakuza prepared to sacrifice themselves for the sake of others.

Fortunately, Chopper arrived on time to save everyone from their certain death by releasing a counter-virus for the Ice Oni. Queen got enraged about this and tried to kill him, but his own subordinates prevented him from killing the doctor.

Chopper lectured Queen on his carefree use of deadly viruses, angered by the android's lack of interest in his lackeys' lives. He was encouraged by everyone to fight against the Animal Kingdom pirate, and delivered a punch to his face.

We have to protect Momonosuke

One Piece Episode 1024 is titled Oden Appears! The Confused Hearts of the Akazaya Memebers! and starts with Yamato and Shinobu running away while trying to protect Momonosuke. Unfortunately, Bao Huang is in the same place as them and alerts Kaido’s forces of their position.

With an amazing display of skill and strength, the two warriors were able to defeat all of Kaido’s men, and reassure the young child that they will keep him safe. But Momonosuke is not happy with this and thinks of himself as a liability that no one should care about.

Momonosuke is still unable to control his powers (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

In his emotional state, the little kid turns into his dragon form and surprises Yamato — who is reminded of her father by how Momonosuke’s dragon form looks. The former remembers the time he was starving and ate the fruit created by Vegapunk.

In another room, CP0's members are discussing the existence of a devil fruit that was created using Kaido’s Lineage Factor. A member that brought it up hopes it was destroyed when Punk Hazard exploded.

A time traveler?!

One Piece Episode 1024 continues where the Scabbards are waking up, far away from Momonosuke’s group. While preparing to go out, they meet a person they thought they would never see again, Oden, who seems to be completely fine.

While most samurai are unable to speak, Kikunojo starts having a flashback of when she was a little girl — thanks to Oden’s laugh. All the Scabbards are happy to see their master once again, and rejoice with his words of encouragement.

Oden tells them it is time to go fight once again, but commits a mistake that makes Ashura and Raizo doubt this is the real Oden. The now-confirmed fake Oden told them he came back from the past, completely contradicting what Toko said before her death.

The Scabbards now know this person cannot be Oden, since Toko’s ability could only send people to the future. The fake person tries to confuse the samurai once more, trying to convince some of them that he is real.

The traitor returns

One Piece Episode 1024 continues while Ashura and Raizo are still trying to wake their friends up to reality, going as far as to punch Kin’emon to make him think about their situation. Ashura tries to cut the fake Oden and slightly graze his cheek.

The impostor took advantage of everyone’s confusion to stab Ashura with his sword, causing even more confusion for the samurai. They now know that this Oden is fake, but still, they are not sure who could play him in such a convincing manner.

Izou is the first to realize that this cannot be anyone other than the traitor Kanjuro. The painter begins mocking his old comrades, prompting Denjiro to attack him in a blind rage. While Denjiro is fighting the painting, Kiku apologizes to Ashura for not killing Kanjuro before.

Kanjuro keeps mocking his former friends while speaking directly to Kiku, and reveals to her that he wants to kill Momonosuke.

The fight on the Roof intensifies

One Piece Episode 1024 returns to Momonosuke’s group, with Yamato asking the little boy to turn back into a human. The former reveals that he has been getting better with controlling his power — something that surprises the two women.

When Yamato starts wondering how Luffy’s fight is going, Momonosuke also reveals that he knows Luffy is getting weaker but is happy, but Shinobu questions him on how he knows this.

One Piece Episode 1024 makes a final cut to transport the viewer to the Roof where Kaido and Big Mom are fighting against the Worst Generation. No matter what the young pirates try, the Yonko appear to be unbeatable.

Still, not all hope is lost, as they come up with strategies to find a way to defeat the emperors. One Piece Episode 1024 ends with a happy Luffy preparing to continue his fight against an amused Kaido, claiming he is not bothered by Hell.

Final thoughts on One Piece Episode 1024

One Piece Episode 1024 is setting the stage for the amazing confrontations that will soon arrive on our screens. We still need to see what the Red Scabbard are going to do to defeat Kanjuro and protect Momonosuke, as well as figure out what the Supernovas will attempt to separate the Yonko.

Some scenes were a little longer than needed, like the talk between Momonosuke and Yamato, but even those scenes had a reason for their length. The creators want to help the viewers understand what is about to happen in the story, which seems to be getting closer and closer to the final confrontation.

Next week’s episode will focus on many pivotal point fights that are happening at the same time in the Land of Wano. We will see how Chopper is dealing with Queen, and the conclusion of the fight between the Scabbards and Fake Oden.

But most importantly of all, we are going to spectate the massive attack Big Mom and Kaido will use to try and destroy the Worst Generation.

