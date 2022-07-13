Who is Asa Mitaka in Chainsaw Man Part 2?

Chainsaw Man part 2 began with the release of the series’ 98th chapter yesterday, which was received incredibly well by fans. The hilariously mundane opening half of the issue is made even better by the sudden turn into author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s classic ballad of insanity and violence.

One aspect of the series missing from the opening issue, however, was protagonist Denji, along with his still-living friends. The issue instead focuses on new character Asa Mitaka, who seems poised to play an incredibly large role in the series.

Follow along as this article breaks down everything we know about Asa Mitaka from Chainsaw Man part 2.

Asa Mitaka’s electrifying Chainsaw Man part 2 debut has fans ecstatic

Who is Asa Mitaka?

As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man part 2’s debut chapter chose to focus on new character Asa Mitaka instead of protagonist Denji and his friends. The brand new character is seemingly thrust into an antagonistic role by the issue’s end, but much can be deduced about her from these pages.

Her debut shows her having an incredible disdain for Bucky, the Chicken Devil who is being kept as a pet by her high school class. She internally wishes for the Devil to die upon seeing him, while her classmates let readers know that her parents were both eaten by a Devil at some point.

She’s seen to be generally irritable and unhappy in life, seemingly having a problem with everything her peers do, from crowding halls and bathrooms to kissing on stairwells. She’s shown to be somewhat close to her class president, but admits to finding friends pointless.

Asa also seems to have incredible disgust for her dwellings, calling the city corrupt and pointing to their mayor with a DUI and Chainsaw Man “playing Devil Hunter.” She also expresses wishes that both Chainsaw Man and Bucky would “hurry up and die,” emphasizing her disdain for Devil-kind, which likely stems from her parents' death.

Furthermore, she’s shown to be generally cold and angry throughout the issue, choosing not to engage with her classmates. Asa's clearly depicted as a loner in one specific panel, where Bucky is spared and the rest of her class runs outside to play soccer, while she chooses to sit and ponder alone in the dark.

She does eventually come outside, but stresses to her teacher that she’s in school to study and not make friends. However, Bucky’s affections had a profound effect on her, prompting Asa to realize that she was actually jealous of her classmates for having friends.

While this doesn’t last, the unfortunate series of events that follow does allow us to learn more about her. She’s shown to be incredibly conscientious and self-aware of her classmates' perception after she accidentally kills Bucky.

A telling scene sees her crossing the street with the class president and their teacher, Mr. Tanaka, late at night when no cars are around. Despite the solitude of the streets, Asa waits for the crossing signal to turn green, prompting the class president to call her a goody-two-shoes who “always do[es] this.”

The trio’s outing quickly turns violent thanks to the class president’s transformation into a Justice Fiend, leading to Asa’s death. In her final moments, she expresses relief in knowing that she wasn’t responsible for Bucky’s death. She further derives solace from her class president's jealousy and that she could've had a better life.

While Asa's story doesn’t quite end here, her being taken over by the War Devil seemingly alludes to the latter's personality being in control. With that being said, this is all we can glean about this latest and incredibly mysterious character from Chainsaw Man part 2.

