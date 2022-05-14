8 most beloved Chainsaw Man waifus

Considered to be among Shonen Jump's best series, Chainsaw Man is a laudable creation that has gained widespread fame. The anime adaptation by Studio MAPPA, which previously raised the benchmark with their astounding adaptation of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen, only increases its popularity further.

The series features many charming characters who contribute to its success. Since the commencement of the narrative, Chainsaw Man has introduced some of the greatest and most beautiful female characters in anime and manga.

Here are the top 8 most sought-after waifus in Chainsaw Man, based on what we've gathered thus far.

8 most beloved Chainsaw Man waifu, ranked

1) Makima

Makima is a master manipulator. To keep Denji under control, she lures him in with the promise of an intimate connection and then threatens to have him killed if he disobeys her. Her ruthless and dispassionate nature allows her to pursue her own objectives, even at the expense of those she is supposed to be safeguarding.

The "hero from hell" or Chainsaw Man is a huge inspiration for Makima. She wants to use his powers to establish a perfect world devoid of terror, mortality, and terrible movies. Her quirky demeanor makes her a popular waifu choice.

2) Power

Power is narcissistic, self-centered, and almost exclusively driven by avarice. She fights as if she has everything to lose and acts confident of her victory, yet she has no issue fleeing a battle if she is clearly outmatched in strength and speed. Due to her demonic nature, she also gets the urge to brag about her supremacy to the other Devil Hunters. Claiming no allegiance to mankind, she freely admits that she will side with the victorious.

3) Reze

Reze seems to be a sweet and gentle young lady who develops feelings for Denji immediately upon meeting him. When he tells a joke, she laughs and doesn't back away from him, even when he goes close to her.

As it turns out, Reze was exposed to intense military training from a young age, and even her obvious real emotions like blushing and trembling in his company were the consequences of this conditioning. She seems to dislike killing or injuring people, and tries to avoid it unless absolutely essential for her objective.

4) Himeno

Himeno is seen as an experienced and mature leader. She has an optimistic demeanor and is able to remain cool in difficult circumstances, such as the beginning of her group's struggle with the Eternity Devil. Himeno enticed Denji using a french kiss, demonstrating her keen awareness of people around her and willingness to use unconventional methods to get the outcome she wants.

5) Quanxi

No matter how much attention she receives from her gang of fiends, Quanxi remains cool and collected, speaking business while lying in bed with them. All she wants as a reward is that is her fiends receive civil dignity and education, and a certain degree of protection from attacks.

Pragmatic but ruthless in combat, Quanxi prefers to push her adversaries out of the battlefield to reduce their numbers and eliminate any potential diversions.

6) Kobeni

Kobeni is usually cowardly, with very few instances of bravery in Chainsaw Man. During her initial encounter with the Eternity Devil, she was unable to speak or move because of her fear. When the gang is imprisoned at the resort and she is faced with the prospect of them dying of starvation, she breaks down in tears.

Her anxiety fueled her to turn against Denji and threaten him with a knife after a demon offered to liberate her in return for Denji's life.

7) Cosmo

Apart from her typical smile and happy-go-lucky demeanor, Cosmo doesn't seem to show a lot of other emotions. Quanxi's fiends follow her about and seem to be enamored with her, but she doesn't communicate much apart from uttering the phrase "Halloween." A different side of Cosmo emerges in the interaction between the Master and her when she utilizes her abilities.

8) Akane

Formerly a civilian devil hunter in Chainsaw Man, Akane Sawatari worked with Gun and had a contract with the Snake Devil. As a young lady, Akane had short hair and slit pupils resembling a snake's eyeballs.

She usually wears shorts and a sweater. Akane, despite her calm demeanor, is capable of becoming angry, as evidenced by her reaction to Makima's retaliation against her subordinates.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee