Will Chainsaw Man season 2 introduce Quanxi? Explained

With MAPPA Stage 2023 inching closer with every passing day, anime fans hope for the studio to announce Chainsaw Man season 2. That being said, as hinted at the end of the previous season, Reze is certainly set to appear in the next Chainsaw Man project. Does that mean "The First Devil Hunter" Quanxi will also appear in Chainsaw Man season 2?

Chainsaw Man, written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, follows the story of a poverty-stricken boy Denji, who attains the power to become Chainsaw Man after the Chainsaw, Devil Pochita, merges with him upon making a contract. After that, at Makima's invitation, he joined the Public Safety Division.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Will Quanxi appear in Chainsaw Man season 2?

Quanxi as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

With fans eagerly waiting for Chainsaw Man season 2, they wonder if Quanxi will make an appearance in the same. They will be glad to know that Quanxi is certain to make an appearance in the next Chainsaw Man project. Considering that it is yet to be revealed in what format the upcoming anime will be presented, it is still hard to say if she will appear in the second season per se.

However, as far as the plot is concerned, be it a movie or another season, Quanxi will most certainly appear in the anime. The upcoming arc is called the Bomb Girl arc, which is just 12 chapters long in the manga. Following that is the International Assassins arc, which is 17 chapters long, within which Quanxi makes her appearance.

Quanxi using her Crossbow Devil form as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering that the first season was 12 episodes long with around 40 chapters worth of content, the second season will definitely entail the Bomb Girl arc and International Assassins arc, both of which together entail 29 chapters worth of content.

Thus, Chainsaw Man season will definitely introduce Quanxi.

Who is Quanxi?

Quanxi and Kishibe during the time they worked together (Image via Shueisha)

Quanxi, a renowned Chinese devil hunter, is scheduled to arrive in Japan with the goal of acquiring the Chainsaw Devil's heart. She is a Crossbow Devil hybrid and is referred to be The First Devil Hunter.

Previously, she was affiliated with Public Safety Division 5 and has worked with the Kishibe in the past. Considering Kishibe's fondness for women, he did approach her in the past with romantic intentions, only to be rejected by her, given that she was attracted to women.

Quanxi and the Fiends as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Regarding that, Quanxi will appear in Chainsaw Man season 2 alongside many of her girlfriends, including Pingtsi, Long, Cosmo, and Tsugihai, all of whom are Fiends and are a part of Quanxi's harem.

In addition, Quanxi is set to be a major antagonist in the International Assassins arc and will feature in future arcs as well. Thus, fans can expect to witness her, alongside her friends, fight against Denji and the other Devil Hunters from the Public Safety Division.

