How does Chainsaw Man end? Ending explained

With the end of Chainsaw Man anime, fans of the series will have to wait some time before the second season is released. While MAPPA decided to end the anime's first season with 12 episodes after the end of Katana Man Arc, the manga still has a long way to go. Thus, it is only natural for them to wonder how Chainsaw Man manga ends.

The good thing is that the Chainsaw Man manga is currently ongoing with Part 2, called the Academy Saga. Also unlike the first part, Denji isn't the protagonist of the second part, as that position has been taken over by Asa Mitaka, the host of the War Devil. That being said, the Academy Saga is a long way away from ending, thus let's look at how Part 1 ends.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

How does Chainsaw Man Part 1 end?

Chainsaw Man Part 1, dubbed the Public Safety Saga, ends with Denji defeating Makima, aka the Control Devil. The Control Devil was after the Chainsaw Man when Pochita managed to contact Power, who had passed away, to have her help Denji.

Power, being Denji's friend, accepts Pochita's request and fights Makima to rescue her friend. Upon doing so, Power knew that she didn't have much time. Thus, she decided to share her blood with Denji to help him get back on his feet.

Kishibe then arrives to meet Denji as he takes him and Kobeni to a hideout. Denji gathered his resolve there, as he did not want to stay in hiding to survive against Makima, and thus he decided to take her down.

The next day, Denji, as Chainsaw Man, met up with Makima, who brought along her weapon humans and other devil hunters. He fought all the devil fiends and zombies, after which Makima helped him get back on his feet to defeat him with her bare hands, one-on-one.

Makima beat Denji and pulled the Chainsaw Devil's heart out of his body, leaving him to die. This is when it was revealed that the person Makima was fighting was just Pochita's heart disguised as Denji. The real Denji had himself between all the corpses, as he had used up almost all of Power's blood to create Chainsaw, which he used to slash Makima.

While Makima was practically immortal, Denji informed her that the reason she wasn't healing quickly was that Power's blood was running amok inside her body, trying to stop her recovery from inside.

Denji himself knew that this in itself wasn't enough to defeat her, as he began to cut her up into parts. It was later revealed that he was planning to consume Makima by preparing her as different dishes and eating her entirely to become one with her.

As time passed by, Kishibe met Denji again and confirmed to him that Makima had been killed, due to which the Control Devil had taken over a young girl's body in China. Her name was Nayuta, and Kishibe wanted Denji to take care of her, given that he did not want the girl to experience the horrors of the world and end up like Makima.

Thus, Chainsaw Man Part 1 ends with Denji going to high school while he takes care of Meowy, Makima's dogs, and Nayuta.

