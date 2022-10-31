Did Power die in Chainsaw Man? Explained

While the major attraction of Chainsaw Man episode 3 was the fight between Denji and the Bat Devil, something that caught anime-only fans' attention was Power's death. While she may have betrayed Denji and led him to the Bat Devil, she has now become a fan-favorite character and thus fans wonder if Power really died in Chainsaw Man.

In episode 3, Power discusses her situation with the Bat Devil to Denji as she lures him into the devil's lair. She had previously made a deal with the Bat Devil to hand him a human in exchange for Meowy, however, Denji being part Devil, the Bat Devil hated how his blood tasted, and as punishment, chose to swallow both Meowy and Power.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Did Power die in Chainsaw Man episode 3? Did the Bat Devil kill her?

Power being swallowed by the Bat Devil (Image via MAPPA)

No, Power did not die in Chainsaw Man episode 3. While it may seem like the Bat Devil ate Power, he only swallowed her whole. While he did receive some energy boost upon consuming her, he didn't chew her due to her blood being repulsive to him. This was because Power herself was the Blood Fiend, which meant her blood tasted similar to those of other devils, or even Denji.

At the end of episode 3, Denji is seen slaughtering the Bat Devil as he is able to cut him open. In the next episode, as Power realizes how much she values life, we will see Denji rescuing Power and Meowy out of the Bat Devil's innards. Upon being asked why he would risk his life for someone who tried to kill him, Denji will remind her of the deal they had made. Fortunately for him, Power will choose to follow through.

However, the battle is far from over as a new enemy is set to approach Denji.

Does Power die in Chainsaw Man at any time?

Power as seen in her flashback (Image via MAPPA)

Yes, Power dies in the Chainsaw Man manga. In the final arc, as Denji chose to give himself to Makima to avoid suffering through the consequences of his decisions, Makima, aka the Control Devil, made her move. She started off by calling Power home for Denji's birthday, as she asked Denji to open the door for her. The moment Denji opens the door, Makima kills her using her ability.

However, this was not the last of what we saw of Power as she was revived by Pochita to help save Denji from Makima. While Power was able to save her friend from the Control Devil, she didn't have long as she chose to save Denji by giving him her blood.

Denji and Power reuniting (Image via Shueisha)

Power reveals to Denji how all devils, after their death, are reborn in hell. Thus, while the Blood Devil will reincarnate, Power will be gone, given how she was a Blood Fiend. So, Power asked Denji to befriend the Blood Devil when he happens to to meet her in the future, and turn her into Power instead.

While there is still a possibility that the Blood Devil will return in the series, it will not be Power herself. Thus, Power does die in Chainsaw Man.

