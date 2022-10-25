Chainsaw Man episode 3 preview hints at Denji vs Bat Devil

MAPPA has finally released the preview for Chainsaw Man episode 3, as the episode is set to be released on Wednesday, October 26, at 1 am JST on Crunchyroll. For fans in the US, the upcoming episode will be streamed on Hulu, and in South and South-East Asia, it will be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel as member-only content.

Chainsaw Man has been on an amazing run since its premiere, as up till now, we have seen all four main characters of the anime make their appearances. Denji met Makima in the first episode, followed by Aki Hayakawa and Power in the second episode. Now that the trio is here, fans can witness them working together on missions.

Chainsaw Man episode 3 preview hints at Denji's fight against the Bat Devil

Chainsaw Man episode 3, titled Meowy's Whereabouts, will continue from the previous episode where Power killed the Sea Cucumber Devil. While Power is a Devil Hunter tasked with hunting down devils, she cannot interfere with another organization's work. Thus, she shouldn't have killed the devil and may get a warning from Makima.

Meanwhile, the preview above features Denji as the Chainsaw Man fighting the Bat Devil.

According to the preview on Chainsaw Man's official website, in episode 3, Power will make a deal with Denji. Her cat Meowy had been kidnapped by the Bat Devil, and she wanted Denji's help in rescuing her. If Denji successfully brought Meowy back to Power, she would let him feel her chest.

With the opportunity to achieve his dream served to him on a platter, Denji couldn't refuse Powers' offer and excitedly agreed to the deal. Thus, he went with Power to the Bat Devil's hideout, which is where his battle, as shown in the preview, will begin.

The episode will likely give us a flashback of Power's life before joining Public Safety. Fans will get to see how she first met Meowy, befriended her, and lost her to the Bat Devil.

Twitter reacts to Chainsaw Man episode 3's preview

Fans are thrilled about the upcoming episode as this will be the second time Denji turns into Chainsaw Man, and thus fans are eager to see how the CGI will be used in future episodes.

Meanwhile, others have taken this opportunity to exclaim the good work MAPPA has put in. According to them, the preview looks too good, with Denji's first appearance as Chainsaw Man after joining Public Safety soon set to take place.

Meaning the Yoshihara Episode will cover Denji vs Leech devil, kobeni, and Kon. Can't believe we're getting back to back Bangers.



#denji #チェンソーマン twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #chainsawman episode 3 will end with this image. Also it covers chapters 5-8.Meaning the Yoshihara Episode will cover Denji vs Leech devil, kobeni, and Kon. Can't believe we're getting back to back Bangers. #chainsawman episode 3 will end with this image. Also it covers chapters 5-8.Meaning the Yoshihara Episode will cover Denji vs Leech devil, kobeni, and Kon. Can't believe we're getting back to back Bangers. #denji #チェンソーマン twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jj3HPoJMZ9

One fan even predicted how the episode might feature the first appearances of Himeno, Kobeni Higashiyama, and Hirokazu Arai. If that were to happen, fans would even witness Aki using Kon for the first time. With so much possibly set to happen, fans can't contain their excitement.

