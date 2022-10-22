Chainsaw Man Anime introduces its central trio: Denji, Aki, and Power

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has been on an excellent run since its premiere on October 11, 2022. The second episode introduced us to two new characters, thus finally revealing all three characters of the central trio to the fans. Denji, Aki, and Power are the main trio around which the anime will focus its plot, following them in their devil-hunting expeditions as part of Public Safety Devil Extermination Special Division 4.

As evident from the first Chainsaw Man anime trailer, fans know that Power is set to start living with Denji and Aki in the latter's place. This means that we are set to see more of their antics, which will most likely start with Division 4 getting a hearing for the unwarranted killing of the Sea Cucumber Devil by Power. With more to come, let's take a look at the central trio of Chainsaw Man.

Denji, Aki, and Power will live together in Chainsaw Man anime

1) Denji

Denji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Denji, as we all know, is the protagonist of Chainsaw Man. As a young boy, he inherited his father's debts from the Yakuza, for which he sold off his organs and worked as Devil Hunter with his devil dog, Pochita, to pay off the debts. However, as the debt was too huge to pay off, he was left with no money to spend after he earned something. Hence, he and Pochita were mostly left on their own to spend their days on a single slice of bread.

After the Yakuza betrayed him by helping the Zombie Devil kill Denji, Pochita decided to give his heart to Denji, making him a Human-Devil Hybrid or the titular Chainsaw Man. Denji, as Chainsaw Man, was able to overpower the Zombie Devil and eventually defeat it and its minions. Soon after, Makima found him and invited him to join the Public Safety Devil Extermination Special Division 4 in Tokyo.

2) Aki Hayakawa

Aki Hayakawa as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Aki Hayakawa is Denji's senior in the Public Safety Devil Extermination Special Division 4. From what has been revealed in the anime, Aki Hayakawa had lost his family to a devil in front of his eyes, referencing the Gun Devil incident that occurred when he was a child.

He is serious about his job as he wants to avenge his family. In his time as a devil hunter, he saw several colleagues pass away in front of him, all of whom had a similar trait - a "lack of resolve." From what he could perceive, Denji was also one of them as he joined Public Safety to get closer to Makima. He tried to threaten Denji into not coming back to work, but Denji didn't back off.

He later found out that Denji was set to join his squad and live with him at his place, which he found highly annoying, given Denji's messiness and tendency to aggravate him.

3) Power

Power as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Power is Denji's partner in Public Safety under Aki Hayakawa, as assigned by Makima. She is a Blood Fiend, meaning that the Blood Devil took over her corpse after she passed away, which means that she is a devil in a human's body. However, as mentioned by Makima, Power is highly cooperative compared to other fiends and is a valuable asset to Public Safety Devil Hunters.

She was shown to be bratty as she announced her arrival upon entering Makima's room. Later, when she and Denji were assigned to patrol the city, Power hit Denji in the back of his head, asking him to find her a devil because she was starving for blood. As such, when she finally detected a devil nearby, she couldn't stop herself as she leaped across buildings to finally reach her target, Sea Cucumber Devil, to mash it with her Blood Hammer.

There's still a lot to see from this trio. Hopefully, we will find out more about them in the next episode.

Chainsaw Man episode 3 will be released on October 26, 2022, at 12 am JST.

