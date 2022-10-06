Chainsaw Man Dub cast: Complete list of English voice actors

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man is soon about to have its anime premiere on Crunchyroll, as the streaming service recently released a list of English voice actors for some of the main characters.

The English dub version is set to be released on Crunchyroll, however, the date for the same hasn't been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, MAPPA has decided to rev up the excitement for international fans, as the anime is set to have a world premiere for its English dub version on October 7, 2022, during a special panel at New York Comic Con.

With the anime set to premiere on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, on Crunchyroll, the premiere date for the English dub version could also be revealed during the Comic-Con panel.

Chainsaw Man English Dub Reveals Main Cast

Mike McFarland will be helming the position of ADR Director for the Chainsaw Man English dub. He has previously worked on Attack on Titan and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

The main cast will be led by Ryan Colt Levy, who will voice Denji. He had previously voiced Rody in My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission and John H. Watson in Moriarty the Patriot. Joining him is Suzie Yeung, who will voice Makima. Yeung had previously voiced Vladilena Milize in 86 EIGHTY-SIX, and Ruka Rengoku and Amane Ubuyashiki in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train.

Denji, Power, Makima, and Power (Image via MAPPA)

Then we have Sarah Wiedenheft and Reagan Murdock, who will be voicing Power and Aki, respectively. Sarah Wiedenheft had previously voiced Tohru in Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid and Charmy Pappitson in Black Clover. Meanwhile, Reagan Murdock had previously voiced Alvin in Don't Hurt Me, My Healer!, and Giin and Murichim in Dragon Ball Super.

Hopefully, the other cast members for the Chainsaw Man English dub will be announced soon.

IGN @IGN Watch the intense new English dub trailer for Chainsaw Man, coming to Crunchyroll on October 12. Watch the intense new English dub trailer for Chainsaw Man, coming to Crunchyroll on October 12. https://t.co/6PphqKt14h

The anime also released a trailer for the English dub version along with the announcement. Additional dubs will include Latin, American, Spanish, French, Brazilian, Portuguese, and German, with the cast members for the same to be announced later.

Chainsaw Man Japanese cast

Kikunosuke Toya will lead the Japanese cast for Chainsaw Man as Denji. He had previously voiced Osei Kiyoshima in Wind Boys!. Shiori Izawa will join him as the voice of "The Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. She had previously voiced Nanachi in Made in Abyss.

Then we have Makima, who is set to be voiced by Tomori Kusunoki. She had previously voiced Futuba Igarashi in My Senpai is Annoying and Natsume in Deca-Dence.

Shiori Izawa will be voicing Pochita (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shogo Sakata and Fairouz Ai will be voicing Aki Hayajawa and Power, respectively. Shogo Sakata had previously voiced Karin Sasaki in Fire Force and Carbo in Dr. Stone: Stone Wars. Meanwhile, Fairouz Ai had previously voiced Jolyne Kujo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and Mikey (young) in Tokyo Revengers.

Mariya Ise, who has previously voiced Reg in Made in Abyss, will be voicing Himeno. She has also voiced Kyojuro Rengoku (young) in Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) The Movie: Mugen Train. She will be joined by Karin Takahashi, previously heard as Suika in Dr. Stone, voicing Kobeni Higashiyama in Chainsaw Man.

Himeno, Aki, Arai, and Kobeni (Image via MAPPA)

Lastly, Taku Yashiro will be voicing Hirokazu Arai, and Kenjiro Tsuda will be voicing Kishibe. Taku Yashiro had previously voiced Gugu (teen) in To Your Eternity, and Kenjiro Tsuda had previously voiced Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen.

