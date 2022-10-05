Ever since Chainsaw Man Part 2 began its serialization on July 13, 2022, fans of the series have been looking forward to the release of the manga's volume 12.

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has become increasingly popular with over 13 million copies sold worldwide till now. The numbers are only expected to rise, with Volume 12 finally out in Japan.

The series, meanwhile, is also gaining a lot of traction due to the imminent release of the anime on October 12. Thus, Volume 12, which is the first volume of Part 2 of the series, is highly in demand due to the fans' need to get further into the fanbase.

So, as far as the manga goes, how many chapters can fans expect in Chainsaw Man Volume 12?

Chainsaw Man Volume 12 has six chapters

Volume 12 Front Cover (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man Volume 12 titled Bird and War, has a total of six chapters. Volume 12 is the first volume in Part 2 of the series, and encapsulates the introduction to the Academy Saga, which is preceded by the Public Safety Saga.

Volume 12 Back Cover (Image via Shueisha)

The volume 12 cover has Yoru "The War Devil" taking center stage, as she is set to be the main antagonist for Denji in Part 2. The back cover features Asa Mitaka, from when she first appeared in the manga.

Chainsaw Man Volume 12: Complete list of chapters

As far as the list of chapters goes, Chainsaw Man Volume 12 features the following chapters:

Chapter 98: Bird and War

Chapter 99: Two Birds

Chapter 100: How to Walk Shoeless

Chapter 101: After School Devil Hunters

Chapter 102: Save the Cat

Chapter 103: Denji Dream

Asa Mitaka and Yoru "The War Devil" (Image via YouTube/@Jump Comics Channel)

While the number of chapters may seem less for an ongoing manga series, similar to the first volume of any manga series, the first chapter is rather long. Chapter 98 titled Bird and War, has a total of 52 pages, compared to other chapters which only have about 17 pages each.

This is because Volume 12 is the first volume in the manga's second part, and its first chapter introduces us to the new set of characters, Asa Mitaka and The War Devil.

What to expect from Volume 12?

Asa Mitaka on the terrace during lunchtime (Image via YouTube/@Jump Comics Channel)

Chainsaw Man Volume 12 will establish a new setting for the manga, as devils are now becoming popular, especially due to the heroics of Chainsaw Man. Here, we are introduced to Asa Mitaka, a high-school girl, whose parents were killed by a devil. While she doesn't necessarily despise devils, she has a negative viewpoint towards almost everything due to her tendency to be jealous of others.

This is when her homeroom teacher, Mr. Tanaka, brings in Bucky "The Chicken Devil" as part of a social experiment to teach his students the value of life. The students were to befriend the devil, only to kill and eat it after 100 days. However, over the course of 100 days, the students got close to Bucky and chose not to kill it.

The War Devil (Image via YouTube/@Jump Comics Channel)

As the students accepted Bucky as part of their class and were playing soccer with him, Asa accidentally kills the devil. This caused Asa to feel miserable, only to later realize that she was setup for Bucky's death. Unfortunately, she was about to die when she realized that she could have led a better life. This is when The War Devil possesses her, whose aim is to find the Chainsaw Devil and make him puke the nuclear weapons.

Asa Mitaka and Yoru "The War Devil" (Image via YouTube/@Jump Comics Channel)

Volume 12 will closely follow a possessed Asa as the War Devil tries to use her to find and get close to the Chainsaw Devil.

