Chainsaw Man Part 2: Fujimoto is setting up his brand-new character to die

Despite Denji’s absence causing disdain amongst fans, readers of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series have been generally enjoying Chainsaw Man Part 2 thus far. One of the biggest positives of Part 2 has been the thus-far main character, Asa Mitaka, as well as the incredible journey she’s undergone till the current point in the manga.

Recently, fans have particularly praised Mitaka’s interactions with what she calls her first friend, Yuko. The two have seemingly bonded at an incredibly quick rate despite knowing each other for such a short time. However, as many Chainsaw Man fans are well aware, plot armor is virtually non-existent in the ultraviolent dark fantasy series.

Follow along as this article explains exactly why Tatsuki Fujimoto is setting up his brand-new character to die in Chainsaw Man Part 2.

As Chainsaw Man Part 2 begins to come full circle, fans suspect Yuko to be Aki Hayakawa’s foil in a grim sense

Why Yuko will likely die

As aforementioned, readers have been raving about Chainsaw Man Part 2 despite the absence of the series’ overall protagonist, Denji. While a recent situation in the series could be a perfect way to transition to Denji's Chainsaw Man Part 2 debut, fans are skeptical that he will appear.

As such, fans are confident that the next few issues will continue to focus on Asa Mitaka, Yuko, and Hirofumi Yoshida. The former two have recently encountered the reincarnated Bat Devil, whom Denji once fought during the series’ first part. In fact, the original Bat Devil arc was the second story arc overall in the series.

With the reincarnation and reintroduction of the Bat Devil, fans are pointing out how Chainsaw Man Part 2 seems to be taking a full-circle approach relative to the first part. Like Denji at the start of the series, Mitaka finds herself living alone, with no family or friends, until she comes into contact with a Devil.

Just three short issues after uniting with Yoru the War Devil, similarly to Denji’s merging with Pochita the Chainsaw Devil, Mitaka finds herself with two friends and a purpose in life. Even if that purpose isn’t her own, it’s clear that what little fans have seen of her journey thus far is meant to mimic Denji’s beginnings early on in the series.

As a result, many believe Yuko to be Mitaka's Aki Hayakawa, and they predict that she will ultimately perish as a result of Yoru's plans to fight and kill Chainsaw Man. It could perhaps even be after Yuko is turned into a Fiend by another Devil, which would perfectly mirror Denji’s forced killing of Aki in the series’ first part.

Beyond this speculation, there are some obvious red flags in Chainsaw Man Part 2 regarding Yuko’s death. For starters, Yoru decides to abandon her efforts to get Mitaka to kill her in favor of letting their relationship grow, which would eventually create a stronger weapon. This alone was a major red flag for fans, and was likely the root cause of theories regarding her death.

Furthermore, the same issue sees someone discussing the mortality rates among Japanese citizens pertaining to Devils, with 7 out of every 20 dying in a Devil attack. This line was repeated as Yuko and Mitaka approached the reincarnated Bat Devil, giving fans yet another reason to believe she would eventually die sooner or later.

Finally, as previously mentioned, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series in general and Chainsaw Man more in particular are known for a prevalent lack of plot armor. Even if you’re the protagonist, no one in any Fujimoto-written series can truly consider themselves safe from death.

With all of this in mind, many fans are preparing themselves for the day the latest fan-favorite character, Yuko, dies a tragic, horrific death in Chainsaw Man Part 2.

