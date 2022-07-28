Chainsaw Man: Is Asa Mitaka a fiend or a hyrbid?

Currently enjoying the position of being a well-known shonen manga series, Chainsaw Man recently announced its anime adaptation. There is no doubt that the entire anime and manga community is looking forward to its much-anticipated release. The series is known for breaking some of the typical shonen manga tropes, and its unique character design is also something that appeals to the fanbase. The manga also featured some well-written characters, allowing fans more opportunities to explore their persona.

One such character in Chainsaw Man is Asa Mitaka. She is a new character who was introduced in the second part of the manga series, starting with chapter 98. Initially, she seemed closed-off most of the time, but there is something that the fans have been wondering about her. Is she a fiend or a hybrid? Let’s take a look at this character and understand if she’s a hybrid or if she’s a corpse taken over by the Devil.

Chainsaw Man: Taking a look at Asa Mikata’s character in the series

Before we delve into the topic, let us understand what 'fiends' and 'hybrids' are in the first place. Fiends are essentially Devils that can take over the human corpse because that is the only remaining option for them to live. In Chainsaw Man, Devils have a variety of supernatural powers, but they also possess the ability to create contracts.

But once they turn into a fiend, the Devil loses a significant chunk of its ability to create contracts and its supernatural powers. They can be identified quite easily since the shape of their heads are quite unique and distinct. Some fiends in Chainsaw Man have also decided to retain a good portion of the human brain to blend into society as well.

Hybrids in Chainsaw Man are humans that have the ability to take on the form of a Devil. According to the manga series, the only way to do this is through a contract. Their appearance is the same as a human's and does not have unique features like fiends do. But Asa Mikata is a fiend, not a hybrid. She is a high school student who became the War Devil’s host. The War Devil has the ability to gain control over her body and since it was able to acquire her entire physical being, the Devil also took over half her brain. When the War Devil takes over, its powers can be utilized to fight against the enemies.

In Chainsaw Man, Asa Mikata’s speed is drastically enhanced after the War Devil's possession. Her strength also improved massively, which fans noticed when she was able to clearly take Tanaka’s head off his shoulders and rip the entire spinal cord out of his body. Since Asa Mikata is the War Devil’s host, she has the ability to use flesh weapons. The War Devil is capable of using other people’s detached body parts to turn them into weapons. But this does not kill them immediately, as we have seen people scream despite having their entire head decapitated from their body.

