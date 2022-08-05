Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68: Matsumoto sets up major war arc before taking short hiatus

Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68 was released early on Thursday morning, shortly before the series' anime adaptation was announced. The issue heavily features the conscience of Isao Shinomiya, whom fans have not seen since his physical death and absorption into the enigmatic Kaiju No. 9.

The mystery of No. 9 is only further heightened in the latest Kaiju No. 8 issue, heavily featuring intriguing Kaiju activity while seemingly building up to a war arc. Between the manga’s current events and the recent anime adaptation announcement, there seems to be no better time to start or catch up on Kaiju No. 8 than right now.

It seems that one of Shueisha's most popular series in its general lineup is rapidly advancing towards a massive war arc. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the events of Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68 sees Isao Shinomiya finally fade into oblivion as Defense Force and Kaiju alike prepare for war

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68: Intriguing activity

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68 begins with a shot of Kaiju No. 9 himself, featuring an editors' note which reads "eagerly waiting for the coming war..." The page immediately after features a single black panel, before the next page shows the consciousness of Isao Shinomiya seemingly drowning in a black oblivion.

The former Defense Force Director says he’s at his limit and is no longer able to fight back from the inside as he has been since his apparent death. Panels featuring Kaiju No. 9 are interspersed throughout, portraying the monster as incredibly threatening. Isao, meanwhile, laments his being out of time as well as the Kaiju growing in ways "far beyond what [he] could have ever imagined."

Kaiju No. 8’s subsequent pages and panels then detail several recent Kaiju sightings across Japan, beginning in the mountainous region of Numata City in Gunma Prefecture. A hunter and his dog are seen bearing witness to "a giant, white, luminous monster." The creature seems to have a shielded face with an exposed chest, as well as three or more legs it walks on.

The next report comes from Ageo City in Saitama Prefecture. A train on the Shonan Shinjuku line departing from Shinjuku spots “a mysterious monolith above the tracks, smiling eerily as it flew up into the sky.” The monolith is shown to be a deep black in color, with three visible grey faces on its sides. The apparent Kaiju also seems to be levitating debris around it as it floats.

The next spotting comes from Shibuya Ward in Tokyo, where “a humanoid monster suddenly appeared” and “observed its surroundings for about three minutes, then disappeared.” This Kaiju appears incredibly similar to a ballerina, with a tutu of brains around its waist as well as its forehead. Its face also seems to be a pitch black hole in its head, with no other distinguishable features.

Meanwhile, in Chigasaki City in Kanagawa Prefecture, fish are seen falling from the sky before “a monster was seen eating fish by sucking them up from the water.” The Kaiju here then departs into the seas without coming ashore, and looks incredibly shark-like in its appearance, despite standing on two legs and appearing humanoid in essence.

The final Kaiju in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68 comes on the Tohoku Expressway near the Kamikawachi Service Area in Tochigi Prefecture. A Kaiju is seen “moving at a high speed, as if it were competing with cars” for roughly 12 kilometers (or just under 7.5 miles) before disappearing. This Kaiju is the most humanoid of all those shown thus far, featuring teeth, outlined humanoid muscles, and a hand with distinct, human-like fingers.

While not a Kaiju sighting, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68 brings readers to Sodegaura City in Chiba Prefecture, where “several incidents of oil storage tanks being emptied” are reported. Although no Kaiju are seen, holes are left behind in the tanks, which are roughly 15 centimeters (or just under 6 inches) in diameter.

Similarly, in the mountains near Hokuto City in Yamanashi Prefecture, mysterious, giant craters seemingly caused by massive impacts are discovered by hikers. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68 reads that “it is currently unknown whether they were caused by meteorites or a monster,” adding further intrigue to the Kaiju activity shown in the issue.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68: Preparations for war begin

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68 then brings readers to the Ariake Coastal Base, where the current leaders of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force are discussing the latest incidents. It’s revealed that 14 unresolved incidents have occurred in the past month, with one commonality being that all Kaiju disappeared before Defense Forces arrived.

Some speculate that the recent Kaiju are more intelligent than typical monsters, but Vice-Captain Soshiro Hoshina says it’s likely a sign of impending disaster with No. 9. Other leaders question if this is imminent, while scientists are seen commenting on how the rate of monster generation is accelerating far faster than what they know, even with No. 10’s info.

Keiji Itami, current Director General of the Defense Force, comments on the need to quickly take countermeasures before asking Hoshina for progress updates. He responds that operations regarding decentralization of reserve power plants, facilitation of urban fortification and evacuation, and construction of additional underground shelters are all underway.

He continues that, while requesting cooperation from other countries is being considered, their support in a timely manner seems unlikely due to various red tape obstacles. It’s then revealed that the Defense Force is currently unsealing the Kaiju No. 1 weapons suit and optimizing it for synchronization with the First Division Captain, Gen Narumi.

Itami then takes back over, explaining that there are two or more candidates each for the No. 3, No. 5, and No. 7 weapons suits. Currently, considerations are being made as to whether to disperse these users throughout the country or concentrate them in the Kanto region. He ends by sharing that the full power of the Defense Force is being put into fighting these monsters.

Internally, Itami continues to consider that if another monster of the class that overpowered Isao Shinomiya appears, their preparations won’t be enough. He laments not being able to do anything but sit back and watch while a national crisis unfolds, before asking his old friend Isao how bittersweet a time it is to be old.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68: One Shinomiya fades as another burns bright

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68 then brings viewers back to Isao Shinomiya’s fading consciousness, where he apologizes and says that all he can do now is leave it to the ones he left behind. He specifically thinks of Narumi, Ashiro, and the various young warriors of the Defense Force, including Leno Ichikawa, Iharu Furuhashi, and others seen throughout the series thus far.

He then specifically calls out Kafka Hibino, remembering the face of the one he once distrusted as he says this. An image of his daughter Kikoru pops into his head, as he fades into oblivion and begs those mentioned above to save the future of this country.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68 then takes readers back to Ariake Coastal Base, this time in the 13th basement level of the building. Narumi tells Kikoru Shinomiya that he can now take her seriously, telling her to take “this” and make it her own.

He adds that it’s already been adjusted to her size and personal traits, before revealing “this” to be the No. 4 weapons suit, which her mother, Hikari Shinomiya, once wore in combat. Kikoru stoically looks on at her mother's former weapon of choice, before reaching out to touch the vat it sits in and promising to get revenge for her father with her own hands.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68 ends with Kikoru asking her mother to lend her strength, as the issue ends with the announcement of a short hiatus for the series. As of now, Matsumoto’s smash-hit series is slated to return on Thursday, September 1, at 11AM EST.

In summation

Overall, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68 is an incredibly exciting chapter, especially considering it’s what readers will be left with for roughly a month while the series is on hiatus. Clearly, the Kaiju introduced in the issue will become key players in the apparent coming war between Kaiju No. 9 and the Defense force, with two Kaiju teased but not yet seen.

Furthermore, the issue finally gives readers clarity on the status of Isao Shinomiya, ultimately revealing him to have fully and completely passed on in this issue. While many had hoped for a way to save Isao from No. 9, this is clearly no longer a possibility in light of the chapter’s events.

Finally, it’s incredibly exciting to see Kikoru Shinomiya also receiving a Numbers Weapon Suit in the issue. It’s even more fitting that she’ll inherit her mother's weapon of choice, especially when it’ll be used in the context of avenging her father. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 68 has certainly set readers up for an exciting new arc upon the series’ September return.

Be sure to keep up with all Kaiju No. 8 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

