Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 61: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 61 is set to be released tomorrow. Hopefully, it will continue with Reno Ichikawa’s training with the Kaiju No. 6 weapon.

The previous issue of the series saw Fourth Division Captain Jugo Ogata clearing Reno for battle with the No. 6 suit, much to his own surprise.

Chapter 61 spoilers aren’t available as of this writing. However, it’s a safe bet that the upcoming issue will continue to focus on Reno Ichikawa and his compatibility with the No. 6 weapon.

Follow along as this article breaks down Kaiju No. 8 chapter 61’s release date and time, what to expect, and more.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 61 set to continue the Compatible User arc

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 61: Release date and time, where to read

As mentioned above, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 61 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 28. The series has adopted a bi-weekly release date since the beginning of November 2020, meaning fans have gone two weeks without a new issue of the series.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 61 will be available to read via the MangaPlus website and app, as well as the Shonen Jump+ app. The former option is free for all users, allowing fans to catch up on the initial three and latest three issues of the series. The latter option is a paid subscription but allows fans to read the series in its entirety.

The chapter will be available to read at each of these times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 9 am PDT

Central time: 11 am CDT

Eastern time: 12 pm EDT

British time: 5 pm GMT

Indian time: 5:30 pm IST

European time: 6 pm CEST

Australian time: 9:30 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 12 am PHT (4/29)

Japanese time: 1 am JST (4/29)

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 61: What to expect (speculative)

The upcoming Kaiju No. 8 chapter 61 will most likely continue its focus on Reno Ichikawa and his quest for compatibility with the Kaiju No. 6 weapon.

A backstory to the arc thus far has been comrade Iharu Furuhashi’s struggle to accept Ichikawa’s growth and the fact that he is surpassing him.

The two combatants have been fairly close friends up to this point. If Soshiro Hoshina ends up being incompatible with the yet-developed Kaiju No. 10 weapon, it’s possible Furuhashi could inherit the mantle and catch up to Ichikawa.

In terms of the immediate future, however, a continued display of Ichikawa’s skills and the weapon's powers is most likely to occur.

Jugo Ogata will most likely sign off on Ichikawa’s use of the weapon in the next chapter or soon thereafter. This would then allow Ichikawa to begin fighting by Kafka Hibino’s side, as was his goal from the start.

In summation

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 61 will most likely see the beginning of the end of the Compatible User arc.

Reno Ichikawa seems more than capable of utilizing the Kaiju No. 6 weapon. This is expected to be emphasized in the upcoming issue. Fourth Division Captain Jugo Ogata will then likely clear Reno for true battle with the weapon.

While a discussion between Ichikawa and Furuhashi may also happen, this likely will not occur in the immediate next issue. Most likely, the two will have a discussion once Reno is fully cleared to utilize the weapon.

The series could also be setting up Furuhashi to inherit a weapon, whether that of Kaiju No. 10 or another.

Be sure to keep up with all Kaiju No. 8 news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

