Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 193 spoilers and raw scans: Zen’in Brawl round 3 goes awry, Naoya overpowers Maki

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 193 spoilers once again shower readers with the technicalities of Cursed Techniques. This time, more information on Naoya Zen’in’s Cursed Energy has been revealed, alongside how much of his original Technique he has retained.

On the other hand, the fate of Noritoshi and Maki hangs on a thread. Further improvements to their Techniques are also seen, and a new power may have left Maki in trouble. Since it is still unclear if Naoya can be called a vengeful spirit, this article will refer to him as a Cursed Spirit.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers up to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 193.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 193 spoilers reveal Naoya’s new powers, Maki in danger

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 193 spoilers are rather haphazard, with very little information and low-quality scans. However, a general idea can be formed. It picks up from the last page of chapter 192, where Naoya’s evolved form moves to attack Noritoshi.

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 193 begins by stating that Noritoshi survived Naoya’s attack by flinging a bit of blood between them. He syncs his momentum with Naoya’s using Flowing Red Scales and keeps dodging the Curse until Maki appears and stops Naoya with her sword. Noritoshi tries to use Crimson Binding on the Curse, but Naoya evades the attack.

Maki informs Noritoshi that the Cursed Spirit is Naoya. Noritoshi remembers Naobito Zen’in’s speed when Maki informs him that Naoya has retained his Cursed Technique. The chapter then explains to the readers that in his new form, Naoya has an additional weapon in his arsenal.

Naoya applies his technique to the air and causes explosions. He then collects Cursed Energy inside his body by closing off his limbs and creating a cocoon. He then rapidly spins to combine air pressure into the rotation, creating air speed and coalescing it with his Cursed Energy. Thus, he reaches the speed of Mach 3 (3 times the speed of sound, 3704.4 kmph or 2301.81 mph).

A few black stars appear around Maki at this moment, and soon Naoya hits her with his full speed, knocking her to the ground. The final panel of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 193 shows Maki lying unconscious on the ground.

Final thoughts

Noritoshi seems more proficient when using his Technique since readers last saw him. While Flowing Red Scale is one of his signature moves, both Piercing Blood and Crimson Binding (a little different from Crimson Prison) are new additions to his repertoire. He is also well acquainted with Naobito Zen’in’s technique, giving him a fighting chance against Naoya.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 193 spoilers shed new light on a Cursed Spirit’s ability to use Cursed Techniques from their previous lives. It is unclear from the scans how he uses his Projection Technique in his new form. Hopefully, the official translation will clear that out.

The main concern that readers have with Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 193 is Maki’s condition. Maki has been presented so far as the second coming of Toji Fushiguro. With the proper training she has received, she is even expected to surpass Toji at some point. It is unlikely that she will be knocked out of the fight so early, and equally unlikely is any possibility of her demise at this stage of the Culling Game.

However, the plausible reason Akutami is overplaying Naoya and underplaying Maki in this fight is likely to make a casualty out of Noritoshi as a trigger for Maki.

It is unclear if Noritoshi has any further purpose in the story, having served as the stepping stool in Kenjaku’s bid for power. However, Maki has a long way to go, and cutting her arc so short seems unlikely.

