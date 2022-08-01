Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

In the wake of the latest issue’s developments, fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193. While no veritable story information for the issue has been leaked or teased yet, fans do have the official release information for the issue readily available.

Furthermore, while Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 spoilers are yet to release, there are a few things fans can count on being present in the coming issue. Unsurprisingly, many of these points center around Maki and Naoya, who seem set to be the stars of the show for the next few chapters.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193, as well as speculates on what may occur within.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 likely set to continue Maki vs. Naoya, provide further context on their relationship and past

Release date and time, where to read

As mentioned earlier, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 release information has already, thankfully, been made readily available for fans. The issue is set to release for most international readers sometime on Sunday, August 7, with Japanese and select international readers seeing its release in the early hours of Monday, August 8.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service or their subscription-based Shonen Jump+ app. The former lets fans view the first and latest three chapters of a series for free, whereas the latter allows users to pay a monthly fee to access the entirety of a select series.

The issue is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (August 7)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (August 7)

British Time: 4PM BST (August 7)

European Time: 5PM CEST (August 7)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (August 7)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (August 7)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (August 8)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (August 8)

What to expect (speculative)

As mentioned above, no veritable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 is available as of this writing. That being said, there are a few major points fans can count on seeing in both the upcoming issue and those beyond it since the Naoya conflict is unlikely to be fully resolved in the next chapter.

One of the most significant events fans can expect is the continuation of the Maki versus Naoya fight, with Noritoshi Kamo likely eventually making his way back into the fight. Presumably, however, she’ll be the primary matchup against the newly reborn Cursed Spirit, considering her responsibility in making him this way in the first place.

Naoya’s new form, while yet to display any specific or unique Cursed Techniques, seems to be much more powerful than his previous form based on its lone attack. Fans will likely see an evolved form of the former sorcerer's Cursed Technique be used in the coming issues, with the former Zenin clan member clearly intent on using his full power to kill Maki.

Speaking of deaths, some theorize that Noritoshi Kamo may not make it out of the Sakurajima Colony alive. No specific foreshadowing has come yet to suggest this, but fans theorize that his flashback to meeting Kenjaku, combined with Gege’s penchant for avoiding plot armor, makes this outcome a possibility.

That being said, no veritable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 193 is available as of now, making all of the above purely speculation. While some points seem more likely to occur than others, they are still speculative in nature, and by no means should be taken as anything but that.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

