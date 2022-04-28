Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 61: Ichikawa in trouble, Furuhashi's flashback, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 61 released earlier today, and with it comes a continuation of the Compatible User arc. Reno Ichikawa and Iharu Furuhashi are yet again at the center of the chapter, with the latter receiving some backstory.

The chapter primarily focuses on Ichikawa’s continued tests with the Kaiju No. 6 weapon under the supervision of Jugo Ogata, Captain of the Fourth Division. However, it seems things are going awry based on the way Kaiju No. 8 chapter 61 ends.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 61 shows signs of trouble for Ichikawa’s compatibility

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 61: Furuhashi’s flashback

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 61 begins with Iharu Furuhashi having a flashback to his time in technical college. This sequence highlights his skills both in the classroom and in physical extracurricular activities.

He emphasizes that his brain always seemed to absorb everything and his body became stronger every time he trained, with his potential seeming limitless.

Furuhashi continues, as photos of Gen Narumi, Mina Ashiro, and the late Isao Shinomiya are seen in the background. He stressed that he considered himself of their caliber, and that there wasn’t a doubt in his mind at the time, that he’d be as strong as them.

The flashback ends here, returning to the present where the Fourth Division is neutralizing a group of yoju and honju. Furuhashi is struggling against one of the yoju, cursing himself for being unable to take them down in one shot. The offensives he’s launching are shown to be futile, as he’s knocked back by a yoju.

Ogata comments on needing to keep tabs on Furuhashi too, while Toko, a member of the Fourth Division, says that they can step in at any time. Presumably Ogata then radios Furuhashi, telling him not to overdo it and that sometimes, one needs to fall back.

Furuhashi, meanwhile, is berating himself, saying his luck started running out after he enlisted. Another flashback begins here, where he comments on how his marks have come to a complete standstill. He laments how being confronted with the face of true talent every day only reminded him that he wasn’t worthy.

He continued, saying that no matter how hard he struggled, the gap only widened. He then laments that the “real monster appeared from out of the corner of my eye,” as Reno Ichikawa is seen passing him on a run. The flashback ends here, with Kaiju No. 8 chapter 61 switching focus to Reno Ichikawa.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 61: Ichikawa in trouble

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 61 then shows Ichikawa engaging the yoju and doing a full release of the No. 6 combat weapon. His unleashed combat power is at 43% by this point, as his pupils widened in what seemed to be a massive rush of adrenaline. He then rushes the yoju, using the No. 6 weapon’s freezing powers in the process.

Ichikawa freezes its leg after the initial assault, before climbing up the body and leaving several explosions in his wake. These turn into massive freezing spots which crawl up the yoju’s front left leg.

While the scientists present are impressed, he comments that he’s unable to reach the beast’s core in his current state, and seems disappointed in his performance thus far.

Ichikawa then comments internally that he needs more power, as the scientists comment that his unleashed combat power has risen to 46%. The scientists then comment he’s growing over the course of the battle, as Ogata and Toko seem worried at these developments.

The former even comments on how absurd it is, seeming to understand the situation that’s unfolding. Reno then launches a massive blast at the yoju, but it still proves not enough to bring the beast down. He comments on how he still needs more output, with the scientists stating that his unleashed combat power is now up to 51%.

They ask Ichikawa if he can hold up, to which the latter responds by claiming he’s fine and that his head has never been clearer. The scientists and Furuhashi are seen as shocked and concerned at these developments, while Ogata believes that the situation at hand is a bad one.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 61: In summation

As expected, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 61 continued its primary focus to be Reno Ichikawa’s development with the No. 6 weapon. A pleasant surprise was a flashback for Furuhashi, which showcased his recent past leading up to joining the Kaiju Defense Force, and why Ichikawa’s rapid development is affecting him.

What was unexpected and slightly concerning in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 61 are the developments surrounding Ichikawa’s unleashed combat power. Fourth Division Captain Jugo Ogata seems to understand what’s going on, which wasn’t revealed in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 61. It’s entirely possible that Ichikawa has surrendered his mind to that of the kaiju still present within the weapon.

Overall, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 61 is a good chapter which further develops the current arc, as well as its two main stars. A confrontation between Furuhashi and Ichikawa is likely soon to come, and if the latter has truly surrendered his kaiju weapon, then the former will most probably jolt him back into control.

