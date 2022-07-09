One Punch Man: Anime 'scientists' explain the logic behind Saitama's limitless power in Chapter 167

One Punch Man is progressing at a steady rate, and fans are witnessing some of the strongest characters in their full power. Saitama and Garou have been at it for a few chapters and it seems like the fight will not stop anytime soon. The latest chapter had a ton of elements for the fans to enjoy and it seems to have sparked a ton of discussions revolving around Saitama’s true powers.

The Caped Baldy has always been quite powerful in the series. However, fans never knew his full potential, and the past few chapters have certainly shocked them. Let us take a look at some of the fans attempting to explain the logic behind Saitama’s combat abilities in One Punch Man.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga series (chapter 167).

One Punch Man: Fans try to explain the truth behind Saitama’s powers displayed in chapter 167

Before we get into Saitama's true potential and understand just how strong he is in One Punch Man, it is important to understand how the show was written and the kind of genre it is categorized under.

Most circumstances and characters are goofy, and the Animanga series is considered a gag series. More often than not, logic cannot be applied when fans are attempting to explain an anomaly.

⚖️𝑈𝑛𝑓𝑎𝑖𝑟⚖️(still largefries) @augustof2005 Or a simple retcon on one’s and murata’s behalf. Next as there fight begins garou uses his hyper space portal abilities on saitama in which he effortlessly kicks away and even grabs, this is nothing but non-physical interaction and doesn’t directly scale to anything. Or a simple retcon on one’s and murata’s behalf. Next as there fight begins garou uses his hyper space portal abilities on saitama in which he effortlessly kicks away and even grabs, this is nothing but non-physical interaction and doesn’t directly scale to anything. https://t.co/8UkjmYhFJk

The reason why the entire One Punch Man fanbase is having a ton of discussions surrounding this topic was because of what the Caped Baldy did to Garou during their fight.

Garou was unable to understand the flow of all the energy and forces in the universe that enabled him to create hyperspace gates, allowing him to teleport whenever he wished to do so.

When Garou did that, Saitama was able to kick the hyperspace gate away. Saitama also managed to grab it during the fight against Garou.

The One Punch Man protagonist was able to hold onto something that should not have had form. This confuses fans, and many of them think that logic cannot be applied to Saitama.

This makes sense because One Punch Man does not adhere to logic in many areas. However, another fan had an interesting outlook on Saitama as a character and gave an explanation about how he was able to achieve the things he did during the course of the series.

According to this fan, the Caped Baldy cannot be seen as a mere character in the series, but a glitch in the universe. When we observe other characters, their powers are usually justified using logic to a certain extent.

Even Garou’s insane power was justified by the author stating that he has the ability to understand the flow of all energy and force in the universe. Saitama cannot be subject to the rules of the universe and therefore, has the absurd strength that no other character has. Saitama believes that this was due to his 100 pushups, 100 situps, and 10 mile run every day.

However, endurance training cannot possibly grant him the powers that he displayed in the recent chapter. He could be seen as a glitch in the universe, which lets him have limitless power.

