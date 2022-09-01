Chainsaw Man releases terrifying new poster for SWITCH magazine

It seems like MAPPA likes to keep busy as it has released an all-new Chainsaw Man poster. According to a tweet shared by the official page of the show, this poster will be used as the cover for SWITCH Magazine’s next release. Unfortunately for fans across the globe, this magazine is only available for purchase in Japan.

With the Chainsaw Man anime set to release in October, MAPPA has been providing its fans with a lot to be excited about. This adaptation is highly anticipated, and fans have been on edge ever since the latest trailer dropped.

Chainsaw Man's menacing special cover to take over SWITCH magazine

SWITCH, which is an interview and culture magazine, will have Chainsaw Man headlining its September 20 issue. The magazine covers feature various individuals and works that have been on the “front line of various genres.” Chainsaw Man’s popularity and October premiere have caused it to be picked for the same.

To announce its inclusion in the magazine, the cover will feature an ominous blood-thirsty new poster of Chainsaw Man, illustrated by MAPPA. The issue will be priced at 990 Japanese Yen ($7 USD). The physical copy can be purchased in Japan.

Chainsaw Man’s new poster is filled with shades of red as it depicts the gore that the anime will offer once it premieres. The artwork shows Denji as the Chainsaw Man, with his chainsaws seemingly covered in blood. Looking at his shirt, it seems like he was pushed into a battle during which he was finally able to transform into the Chainsaw Devil.

That's not all. The series is also set to have a special event in September, giving some fans exclusive early access to the anime.

MAPPA to host exclusive world premiere of Chainsaw Man episode 1

According to Chainsaw Man's official website, there will be a special event being held on September 19, 2022. It will be the exclusive world premiere of anime's first episode, weeks before its release on Crunchyroll. A total of three hundred people will be invited to the event for free and will be picked via a lottery that was held through Chainsaw Man's official Twitter account. The deadline to participate in the lottery is August 31, 2022.

Chainsaw Man characters - Makima, Denji, Power, Aki (Image via Sportskeeda)

The event is set to take place at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills, Tokyo, and will include a screening and a stage greeting afterward. The tentative cast members set to arrive for the stage greeting include the likes of Kikunosuke Totani as Denji, Tomori Kusunoki as Makima, Shogo Sakata as Aki, Ai Fayrouz as Power, etc.

The event will also disclose some new information about the anime, including the opening and ending theme songs, along with other cast members like Reze.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh