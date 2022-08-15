How long until Fujimoto brings back Denji for Chainsaw Man Part 2?

Lately, one of the biggest topics in the manga community has been Denji's lack of presence in Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man Part 2. Although the story’s focus on Asa Mitaka has been somewhat satisfying in the weeks since the series’ return, fans are slowly losing their patience and expressing their desire to see Denji again.

However, Tatsuki Fujimoto has shown no signs of the main protagonist returning anytime soon within Chainsaw Man Part 2. While the series’ latest chapter ended in a manner that certainly opened the door for Denji’s return, there are many routes the mangaka can choose to take instead.

As a result, fans are begging for any answers they can find on when Denji will return for Chainsaw Man Part 2. While only Tatsuki Fujimoto and the team associated with the series’ publication know for sure, this article will discuss possibilities of how and when the titular hero may return.

Fans lose patience as Chainsaw Man Part 2 crosses a month of serialization with no signs of Denji’s return

When will Denji return?

𝗡𝗼𝘅𝗼. @LORDC4NTI Denji’s return i fe is gonna be sick asf. If Fujimoto’s taking all this time to build the character’s affect on the city, and his antagonist, there’s going to be something major when the character finally arrives. Denji’s return i fe is gonna be sick asf. If Fujimoto’s taking all this time to build the character’s affect on the city, and his antagonist, there’s going to be something major when the character finally arrives. https://t.co/PCI3YGP9vY

As mentioned earlier, Chainsaw Man Part 2 readers began vocalizing their dissatisfaction with the lack of appearances by Denji in the series as it crossed a month of serialization. While the series has been deliberately focusing on Asa Mitaka in the meantime, her hold on them is clearly not strong enough if they are actively demanding the reappearence of Denji.

Thankfully, the latest issue of the series’ second part ended in a manner that provides a great means of reintroducing Denji to the story. The final panels saw the reincarnation of Bat Devil, albeit with some grotesque new features. Fans may remember this him as the main opponent of the series’ first major arc - the Bat Devil arc.

The series’ latest issue saw Asa Mitaka and Yuko running from the Devil after they encountered it while Devil Hunting in town. With the Bat Devil’s return and assault on humans in a public place, this would be the perfect opportunity for the heroic Chainsaw Man to make an appearance.

Sensei @YozakuraSensei The longer we get No Denji, the hyper it will be for his return. I’m down for a new group of character to lead this part for a long time. The longer we get No Denji, the hyper it will be for his return. I’m down for a new group of character to lead this part for a long time. https://t.co/6snPVfXSgj

However, Fujimoto is well known for his unconventional writing style, meaning this will not be how fans see Denji return. A more likely scenario is the appearance of Hirofumi Yoshida to kill the Bat Devil since he is contracted with the Octopus Devil.

This would also greatly advance Asa Mitaka’s plotline, granting her access to be in school while also moving the story of Chainsaw Man Part 2 swiftly. This is one of the more likely scenarios regarding the resolution of the Bat Devil plotline, which may also present an opportunity for Denji’s return in the same breath.

With Yoshida and the aforementioned protagonist having known each other since the International Assassins arc, it’s fairly safe to assume that the two will talk to one another. After all, he is attending the same school where Denji is. Their eventual meeting, which is if they meet, cannot just be ruled out as a mere coincidence.

Kal @Kobeniscar Dude we have come full circle the first major CSM arc is Denji vs Bat devil, now Asa $ Yuko are being attacked by the reincarnated Bat Devil…Lowkey this could be set up for Denjis return, might save them but the way this chapter kept saying 7 out of 20…Yuko might die soon Dude we have come full circle the first major CSM arc is Denji vs Bat devil, now Asa $ Yuko are being attacked by the reincarnated Bat Devil…Lowkey this could be set up for Denjis return, might save them but the way this chapter kept saying 7 out of 20…Yuko might die soon https://t.co/C7iAgsvzKX

Therefore, it’s possible that after killing the Bat Devil and saving Yuko and Mitaka, Yoshida may report to Tokyo Special Division 4 to detail his encounter about the Devil’s death. It is here that fans are most likely to see Denji’s return, presenting a scenario that will give them what they have been waiting for while also delaying his and Mitaka’s meeting.

Unfortunately, this is one of the only few logical scenarios that sees the main protagonist of the series reintroduced anytime soon in the future. Should the Bat Devil be killed by anyone but Denji or Yoshida, readers will have to wait a little longer to see the former.

However, in this scenario, he’s most likely to reappear after Mitaka, Yuko, and Yoshida gain entry to the Devil Hunter Club. This would stem from a timeline where Yoshida will not be responsible for killing the Bat Devil. But with the War Devil already telling Mitaka of their inability to beat their enemies at the moment, this will come after they kill a much different but weaker Devil.

Ron @Ron3D2Y . Also Yuko is definitely dying isn’t she 🥹 Great chapter! Maybe we’re getting the set up for Denji’s return. Also Yuko is definitely dying isn’t she 🥹 Great chapter! Maybe we’re getting the set up for Denji’s return 👀. Also Yuko is definitely dying isn’t she 🥹 https://t.co/1HEWdZsiQs

As a result, it seems fans have reached a crossroads for the immediate future of the franchise. One path will see Denji’s reappearance sometime soon in the manga, while the other will likely see an entire arc pass before he's again seen in Chainsaw Man Part 2.

