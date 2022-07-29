Is Denji's absence hurting Chainsaw Man Part 2?

Fans are now three issues into Chainsaw Man Part 2, but there is no sign of central protagonist Denji returning anytime soon. While fans have been absolutely loving the Asa Mitaka storyline thus far, some are beginning to wonder when Denji will make his Part 2 debut.

This, understandably, has led to discussions on Twitter as to whether author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series is suffering due to Denji’s absence. While he’ll no doubt appear in Chainsaw Man Part 2 sooner or later, some fans feel that it might be getting too late now.

Follow along as this article evaluates if Denji’s absence is hurting Chainsaw Man Part 2.

Fans participate in social media debate on Denji’s absence possibly hurting Chainsaw Man Part 2

Gambit @GambitXIII You think MHA is having an MC absence problem?



After the long hiatus Chainsaw Man part 2 has came back, had like 3 chapters so far and Denji hasn't appeared yet LMAO You think MHA is having an MC absence problem?After the long hiatus Chainsaw Man part 2 has came back, had like 3 chapters so far and Denji hasn't appeared yet LMAO

Chainsaw Man Part 2 recently released its third issue, much to the joy of fans everywhere. However, fans who had expected Denji to finally return in this latest issue were disappointed. Denji was yet again absent for another chapter of the series’ second part.

grim @grimBTG knowing how harsh some fans in other fandoms can be, this is something that’s usually unavoidable. Denji will be back eventually, we just have to be patient, and enjoy the buildup of the war devil. Will I still tweet about Denji’s absence, probably, but all in good fun. knowing how harsh some fans in other fandoms can be, this is something that’s usually unavoidable. Denji will be back eventually, we just have to be patient, and enjoy the buildup of the war devil. Will I still tweet about Denji’s absence, probably, but all in good fun. https://t.co/EbP1IDUEZB

For many, this isn’t a major problem. The Asa Mitaka and War Devil storyline, which has consistently featured in Part 2 thus far, is highly engaging, so they are willing to overlook the lack of Denji. However, there are certainly those who feel that the absence of the series’ protagonist is definitively hurting the quality of Part 2.

grim @grimBTG That’s it for this chapter.

I, as well as many others, have been disappointed at the fact that our mc is nowhere to be found. But in no way, shape, or form should anyone antagonize Fujimoto or his editor due to Denji’s absence. Not that I have seen shit like this happening, but That’s it for this chapter. I, as well as many others, have been disappointed at the fact that our mc is nowhere to be found. But in no way, shape, or form should anyone antagonize Fujimoto or his editor due to Denji’s absence. Not that I have seen shit like this happening, but

Some fans have expressed their frustration with Denji’s absence in the same sentence where they acknowledge their enjoyment of the second part thus far. While Asa Mitaka has certainly been lovable, and her relationship with the War Devil is quite interesting, fans seem to be pining for the return of their main character.

Izdi Ch. Barusadar-ID @dovamukarata



Im liking the cast of characters that we got so far ^^ Aeonstar @RadiantAeonstar (Chainsaw Man 100 Spoilers)



Look at this fucking goofy-ass stand up comedy duo. (Chainsaw Man 100 Spoilers)Look at this fucking goofy-ass stand up comedy duo. https://t.co/78hnC4hsS5 Despite Denji's absenceIm liking the cast of characters that we got so far ^^ twitter.com/RadiantAeonsta… Despite Denji's absenceIm liking the cast of characters that we got so far ^^ twitter.com/RadiantAeonsta…

Others, meanwhile, are taking this opportunity to point out that the series has been doing incredible of late, even without Denji. One fan even went as far as to say that the two are correlated, implying that Part 2 actually benefits from the absence of Denji (at least as far as the chapters thus far are concerned).

Cabbage_PNG @CabbageBroVT Everybody wants denji to show up as soon as possible in csm pt.2, but like, no thanks these last chapters have been better than ever and I have a feeling denji's absence has some correlation to that. Everybody wants denji to show up as soon as possible in csm pt.2, but like, no thanks these last chapters have been better than ever and I have a feeling denji's absence has some correlation to that.

Providing yet another perspective are those who were never weekly with the manga until Part 2 began releasing. As a result, they feel the lack of Denji's influence as the central figure of the story more acutely.

Hacete @Hacete0_0 @JanTheMangaMan It's probably cause I was never up to date with the manga from start. Denji seems to have a long absence here. Only mentioned in here as an existing entity @JanTheMangaMan It's probably cause I was never up to date with the manga from start. Denji seems to have a long absence here. Only mentioned in here as an existing entity 😅

Those fans are comparing him to a mythical entity because of current absence. This is quite a nuanced take which may resonate with fans who have been recently getting into or catching up with the series.

Angel (ASA MITAKA GLOBAL) @tojianduzuis When will I see denji again??? I'm miss my boy where is he??? When will I see denji again??? I'm miss my boy where is he???

However, the general consensus seems to be that Denji’s absence is not having any significant impact on the series at the moment. Some fans are going as far as to argue that putting him in the backseat for now has allowed the series to broaden its horizons.

Suspense and anticipation are important for any narrative experience, even more so in anime and manga. Many story arcs in these media are structured in a way that they build to an identifiable, distinct conclusion.

anon @efn3w2 WHERE IS DENJI IDC ABOUT MITAKA ANYMOTE WHERR IS HE!!!!!!!!!! WHERE IS DENJI IDC ABOUT MITAKA ANYMOTE WHERR IS HE!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/G3QgJLO070

With this in mind, one can argue that Denji’s absence from Chainsaw Man Part 2 only helps to create more anticipation among fans for the manga. While it may be frustrating for some to not have seen their protagonist thus far, his absence and the suspense around it will only serve to make his inevitable return even more satisfying.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime and manga news, as 2022 progresses.

