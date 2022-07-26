Chainsaw Man Chapter 100: In the middle of traumatic flashbacks, Mitaka gets a new friend

The release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 100 on Tuesday morning brought a shocking mundanity to the events of part 2 so far. While fans were certainly not expecting an action-packed issue, author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto instead chose to take a step back and show a “human” side of Asa Mitaka’s high school experience.

While the chapter focuses majorly on Mitaka, it also introduces the latest character, Yuko, used as a plot device for the former's character growth. While nothing can be said as of yet, Chainsaw Man Chapter 100 seems to be setting Yuko as a true friend to Mitaka, one who may possibly stick around for the entirety of part 2.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man Chapter 100.

Despite the mundanity, Chainsaw Man Chapter 100 has plenty of good to mention

Chainsaw Man Chapter 100: Devil hunt turns into trauma confrontation

Chainsaw Man Chapter 100 was picked up shortly after the previous issue ended, showing Mitaka’s Devil Hunter club group prowling in their school for Devils. The short-haired blonde girl introduces herself as Yuko to the group. Interestingly, she gives no last name here, which may become significant to the plot later.

She also says she’s very much into Chainsaw Man lately, prompting Yoshida to introduce himself and agree that he also likes Chainsaw Man. Mitaka shyly introduces herself, but at the same time, she is internally lamenting about being paired with Yoshida in their group. She further laments the awkward situation, saying she isn’t the one who asked him out and hoping the time would move faster.

Yuko asks Mitaka if she likes Chainsaw Man, to which she responds that she does just as much as the next person. Meanwhile, three girls from Mitaka’s class pass by, clearly disturbing her due to the trauma she feels from killing Bucky and earning the ire of her classmates.

One of the girls then criticizes Mitaka for trying to get a boyfriend so soon after murdering Bucky, while the other girls laugh along while joking that she can still hear them. Yoshida and Yuko then express their confusion at the situation as Mitaka was mentally reliving Bucky’s death and her consequent humiliation.

She then drops her weapon and tells her partners that she remembered something that she must do, causing Yoshida and Yuko to ask what’s wrong. Mitaka reaffirms that she just has something to do. As she was running away, images of Bucky’s corpse and her classmates’ looks popped into her head.

She then arrives at her locker, where Yuko shows up shortly after, trying to ask Mitaka once again what’s wrong. Inside the locker is a pair of shoes covered in raw meat, which Mitaka wore either the day she killed Bucky or the night she killed Justice Devil and Mr. Tanaka.

Yuko points out that there’s raw meat covering her shoes, to which Mitaka calmly responds that she’s fine. The former yells at the latter, asking if she’s sure about that, but the latter replies that she’s fine once more before walking outside.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 100: Walking without shoes

Chainsaw Man Chapter 100 then shows Mitaka, seemingly unbothered, heading outside the school with no shoes on. She then reiterates to herself that she’s fine and everything’s fine as more images of her classmates flood her memory. The War Devil then manifests, telling her not to walk shoeless.

In what seems to be an attempt at comforting, the War Devil says that bullying exists in many societies and communities belonging to the humans and the Devils. This causes Mitaka, who is still in control of their body, to yell out once more that she’s fine. Yuko, who has been chasing her, then says that she’s clearly not fine with a stern look on her face.

This then changes to a more lax expression, as she laughs and says that going shoeless definitely hurts. She then offers Mitaka one of her shoes, saying that if she wears one, then only one of her feet will hurt. The latter tries to argue that she doesn’t need it, prompting Yuko to give it back before running away.

Showing disbelief in Yuko’s behavior, Mitaka puts on the shoe before running after what seems to be her newfound friend. The two are clearly in pain as Chainsaw Man Chapter 100 shows them running through crowds of people before passing a flower shop and finally reaching Yuko’s house.

Yuko asks Mitaka to come inside, but the latter declines, prompting the former to give her the other shoe so she can walk home without hurting her feet. Mitaka tries to reject her offer, but Yuko retorts by saying that she can either sell them or throw them away.

Later, Mitaka is seen with both shoes on her feet. The expression on her face here almost seems to be one of wondrous excitement, indicating her happiness to have finally made a friend. Chainsaw Man Chapter 100 then ends with the War Devil asking if they should sell them, prompting Mitaka to call them an idiot.

Final thoughts

Although the chapter lacked the excitement, Chainsaw Man Chapter 100 takes essential steps to set up Mitaka’s character and the overarching plot of part 2. The issue also gives readers an inside look at her mental state following the traumatic events, which began with Bucky’s unintentional death.

While fans are undoubtedly itching to see Denji’s debut in the series' second part, it was necessary to establish the characterization of Mitaka's human side. Given the role she and the War Devil will play in the upcoming issues, Chainsaw Man Chapter 100 rightfully devotes its time to introduce both the characters properly, albeit with more focus on Mitaka.

