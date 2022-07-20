Chainsaw Man Theory: Is Kobeni contracted with the Hunger Devil?

With Chainsaw Man Chapter 98 marking the start of the second part of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s hit series, fans are already looking ahead to what may come. This is likely due to the recent introduction of Asa Mitaka, who eventually became the host for the War Devil, one of the Four Horsemen Devils that Makima previously teased.

Chainsaw Man’s Four Horsemen Devils are based on the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse from Christian mythology, those being War, Conquest and Famine, Pestilence, and Death. Tatsuki Fujimoto identifies his Four Horsemen Devils as the Death Devil, the War Devil, the Hunger Devil, and the Control Devil, previously known as Makima and now known as Nayuta.

While the Control Devil and the War Devil have made themselves known, there are still two remaining, of which fans have come up with a very interesting theory about one. Follow along as this article assesses whether or not Chainsaw Man’s Kobeni Higashiyama is indeed contracted with the Hunger Devil or not.

Chainsaw Man’s Part 2 seems set to focus on the Four Horsemen Devils, causing theories to swirl on their possible identities

The theory

As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man Chapter 98 marked the return of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series to regular serialization, as well as the beginning of the series’ second part. With the War Devil having formally introduced themselves and taken over the body of Asa Mitaka, fans are now scrambling to discern the identities of the other three Horsemen Devils.

One identity fans have taken to be true is that of Makima as the Conquest Devil, also known as the Control Devil. This is because her Devil’s Japanese name (支配, pronounced shihai) is the same as Christian mythology’s Conquest Horsemen in Japanese. With this known for certain, fans are comfortable pegging her as the Conquest Devil.

However, this leaves the Hunger Devil and the Death Devil as the two remaining Horsemen yet to be identified. While there are no current clues on who the Death Devil could possibly be, fans are incredibly suspicious of long-time fan-favorite Kobeni Higashiyama as being the Hunger Devil. While it may seem far-fetched, there’s plenty of evidence to support this theory.

CHAINSAW MAN @CSPerfectShot So we have conclusion that Mitaka is the War Devil & we have left are death and hunger for Kobeni to see what’s her secret devil is So we have conclusion that Mitaka is the War Devil & we have left are death and hunger for Kobeni to see what’s her secret devil is https://t.co/cdjv2bSE66

When first introduced in Chainsaw Man, Kobeni said that her Devil is a secret and that her hobby is eating tasty things whenever she can. This continues to be a key part of her character, eventually revealing one of her favorite things in the world to be the flavor of ice cream, which she’s only had three times in her life.

This statement is a two-fold clue to her status as the Hunger Devil, both in the context of her deeply enjoying the flavor of ice cream and rarely having it. Hunger causes an appreciation of food and taste, and hunger is caused by not eating or being fed over an extended period of time. In this sense, Kobeni’s statement is indeed a two-fold clue to her Devil’s identity.

This was further supported later in Chainsaw Man, where her second job after quitting Tokyo Special Division 4 was working at a fast food restaurant. Fujimoto has previously used a character’s actions, demeanor, or likes and dislikes to give clues to their true identity, particularly when seen with Makima’s subtle manipulation and control of Denji, among others.

Snow @snowxafterxdark A theory floating around that Kobeni might be the hunger devil. I don't what to say about it coz we don't know what's the purpose or intent of the four horsemen of devil. And so far Kobeni has shown nothing that indicates evil or an ambition to do something. A theory floating around that Kobeni might be the hunger devil. I don't what to say about it coz we don't know what's the purpose or intent of the four horsemen of devil. And so far Kobeni has shown nothing that indicates evil or an ambition to do something. https://t.co/QLGqAG8lDw

The theory is certainly in its early stages with little information to work with, but what can be found and used as evidence to support the idea is compelling. Furthermore, if the theory comes true, there’s little doubt Fujimoto will provide subtle clues as Chainsaw Man part 2 begins and continues its serialization.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

