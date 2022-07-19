Chainsaw Man Chapter 99: Yoshida returns, War Devil’s possession explained, and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 was released earlier this morning via official resources, bringing an informational chapter which mainly sets up the future. Within its pages, fans learn more about the situation surrounding Asa Mitaka and the War Devil in terms of their newly shared body.

Fans also learn exactly how the War Devil plans to find and confront Chainsaw Man. Additionally, Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 features the return of a fan-favorite whom readers haven’t seen for quite some time.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man Chapter 99.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 rapidly advances Part 2’s plot, establishing key information along the way

Chainsaw Man Chapter 99: Who’s who?

ly CSM PT 2 @wuhwaka fujimoto purposely not showing us denji so we can further lose our minds fujimoto purposely not showing us denji so we can further lose our minds https://t.co/nQwCoSnWNM

Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 begins the morning after the events of the previous issue, with Asa Mitaka waking up in a daze. As the news emphasizes a lack of Chainsaw Man viewings during the week, she remembers last night and questions if it was all a dream.

This prompts the War Devil to appear, taking the form of a scarred Mitaka, as she was seen in the previous issue. She confided to the young girl that it was indeed not a dream, before telling her to accept her reality and to eat and go to school. She also adds that if Mitaka doesn’t comply with these demands, she’ll kill her.

Still in shock, the news quickly confirms to Mitaka that those events did occur, stating that her class president and teacher were both found dead. The War Devil confirms that they killed the two together, which Mitaka initially denies but later accepts.

The War Devil then explains that Mitaka's brain is seeing her as a hallucination, and that she died yesterday and claimed her body. One key differentiation between the two is that the War Devil has the scars from the Justice Fiend’s attacks, whereas Asa Mitaka’s face is scar free.

Chainsaw Man News @chainsawmannews Tatsuki Fujimoto slowly lays the groundwork for the war arc in part 2 Tatsuki Fujimoto slowly lays the groundwork for the war arc in part 2 https://t.co/0M4jswc4mU

Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 then shows the War Devil explaining that she possessed Mitaka by only taking half of her brain. This allows Mitaka to take over when in public and at school, since the War Devil is unfamiliar with human society and wants to keep her existence a secret. The War Devil then explains that Chainsaw Man goes to Mitaka’s school, information she discovered after finding a button on a Devil the latter killed.

This information, however, only frightens their human half, prompting the War Devil to threaten taking over the rest of Mitaka's brain and killing her if she chooses. She seems to think of her classmates after this point is made, emphasizing that she still doesn’t want to go to school. The War Devil emphasizes that she really will kill her, with Mitaka accepting this fate.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 99: A familiar face returns

Mitaka, still in control, is then suddenly approached by Hirofumi Yoshida. Readers of Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 may remember him from the International Assassins arc, where he was hired by Makima to help protect Denji. It’s unknown why he’s at the school, but it could be to act as undercover support for Denji in situations like what’s currently unfolding.

The War Devil wants Mitaka to ask Yoshida if he knows Chainsaw Man’s identity, but she refuses, arguing out loud with her demonic half which seemingly confuses Yoshida. While he appears startled, he has a knowing expression on his face, given that he has a contract with the Octopus Devil.

The War Devil then takes over their body, causing the scars to suddenly appear on Mitaka’s face which Yoshida seemingly recognizes as not having been there before. She inquires if he is aware of Chainsaw Man attending school, to which he responds that he has just transferred and heard it was a rumour, but suspects him of being a member of the Devil Hunter club.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 then shows the War Devil asking Yoshida to be her boyfriend, which he coolly and calmly rejects without probing for more information. He then heads inside the school, leaving Mitaka to berate the War Devil for doing that. However, she explains that she has the power to turn what’s hers into weapons.

Thus, if Yoshida had accepted her offer, he would have become hers, allowing the War Devil to turn him into a weapon. She then reveals her ultimate goal of going to war with Chainsaw Man, expressing a desire to turn as many humans into weapons as possible along the way.

Now that she is aware of the War Devil's objectives and the nature of her involvement, Mitaka evaluates the situation internally. She says that she needs to speak to a devil hunter because she realises that she might not be able to transform back into herself and that the War Devil might eventually just take her body.

The War Devil, however, tells her that she’ll kill her in the aforementioned method if she does this. She then establishes that Mitaka can’t hide her thoughts from the Devil, with their human half finally understanding the gravity and circumstances of the situation. The two then agree that if she helps the War Devil beat Chainsaw Man, then she’ll return Mitaka’s body to her.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 then jumps forward to the Devil Hunter’s Club meeting, where the entry test is to patrol the city for Devils in groups of three and bring back a dead one. The groups are then assigned by the club leaders present, resulting in Yoshida, Mitaka/the War Devil, and a yet unknown girl to be in a team together.

Oblivious @oblivibum Looks like Fujimoto wasn't lying when he said Yoshida's gonna play a bigger role in Chainsaw Man part 2 Looks like Fujimoto wasn't lying when he said Yoshida's gonna play a bigger role in Chainsaw Man part 2 https://t.co/7YAWvJiF9r

Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 ends with no mention of a series break, most likely indicating the series will return next week with a new issue.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 99: Final thoughts

lexie @rezesolos fujimoto’s art style really has changed since we last saw yoshida cause DAMN fujimoto’s art style really has changed since we last saw yoshida cause DAMN😭 https://t.co/fzSZX8noCM

Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 is a very text-heavy and expository issue, but with good purpose and almost no lines or panels wasted. Each page adds something new to the story, as well as the situation between Mitaka and the War Devil. While lacking in the ultraviolence the series is best known for, Fujimoto is clearly trying his best to take things slow and set them up properly.

Easily the most interesting reveal of this issue is that Denji goes to the same school as Mitaka, as does Yoshida (although his reasons for being here are yet unknown). Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 certainly seems to be setting up for a grand battle between the two, and it’ll certainly be one that is worth the wait.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far